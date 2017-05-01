Judicate West Adds Judge Thomas P. Nugent to Roster of Neutrals in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Judicate West, one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes retired San Diego County Superior Court Judge Thomas P. Nugent to its roster of exclusive neutrals focused on private dispute resolution.

"Judge Nugent has vast experience settling disputes, ranging from his many years on the bench to his post-judiciary mediation work. He has a penchant for diving headfirst into a dispute and working tirelessly to ensure a satisfying resolution," said Mark Kaufman, Executive Vice President with Judicate West. "Judge Nugent's presence will help Judicate West continue to thrive in Southern California. We are excited to add such a respected member of the San Diego legal community to our roster."

Judge Nugent was first appointed to the Superior Court bench in 1998 by Gov. Pete Wilson, and he served San Diego County for more than 15 years. During his time on the bench, he acted as an independent calendar judge, overseeing more than 800 civil lawsuits at any one time from filing to resolution, and conducted settlement conferences in all phases of civil litigation, mediating nearly 100 matters. Judge Nugent chaired the court's Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee in his final year on the bench.

Before his appointment to the court, Judge Nugent practiced law for more than three decades, handling a variety of civil and white collar matters, including insurance, real estate, professional liability, employment, and personal injury cases. He chaired the San Diego County Bar Association's Ethics Committee and presided over its Indigent Criminal Defense Program.

Judge Nugent earned both his L.L.B. (1962) and his B.S. (1959) from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges and attorney mediators and arbitrators from a variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil cases. The firm's successful formula involves top-tier neutrals and an experienced staff who is dedicated to being the gold standard in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.