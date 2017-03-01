Judicate West Bolsters Southern California Neutral Panel with Addition of Judge Frederick P. Aguirre

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Judicate West, one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes retired Orange County Superior Court Judge Frederick P. Aguirre to its roster of exclusive neutrals.

"Judge Aguirre has a reputation as a tough, yet fair, problem-solver who brings about a satisfying resolution for the involved parties. His extensive experience in analyzing cases with an eye toward resolution will be a decided asset for our clients statewide," said Rosemarie Chiusano, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West. "Judge Aguirre's strong connection to and renowned track record in the community will help Judicate West continue to build bridges in Southern California, and he is a welcomed addition to our lineup."

Appointed to the Orange County Superior Court bench in 2002 by Governor Gray Davis, Judge Aguirre has presided over family law matters, civil and criminal trials, preliminary hearings and settlement conferences during his career on the bench. In the 28 years preceding his appointment, he worked in private practice, handling family law matters, as well as litigating hundreds of civil and criminal trials. Judge Aguirre has served as the former president of the Orange County Hispanic Bar Association and was a member of the board of directors of the Orange County Trial Lawyers Association. In 2007, he founded the Orange County Superior Court Leadership Academy, which he has co-chaired since its inception. He currently serves as the Judge Advocate in the Orange County Council of the Navy League.

Judge Aguirre earned his J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles (1971) and his B.A. from the University of Southern California (1968).

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges and attorney mediators and arbitrators from a variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil cases. The firm's successful formula involves top-tier neutrals and an experienced staff who is dedicated to being the gold standard in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.