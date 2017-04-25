Judicate West Continues Expansion of Southern California Panel; Adds Judge Steven L. Perk to Roster

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Judicate West, one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes retired Orange County Superior Court Judge Steven L. Perk to its roster of exclusive neutrals.

"Judge Perk possesses a great work ethic, a passion for settling cases and the perfect skillset he has honed throughout his tenure on the bench. Having served Orange County for more than 20 years, his broad knowledge of the various paths toward resolution and deep community ties will be distinct benefits to Judicate West and our clients," said Alan Brutman, President of Judicate West. "We are excited to welcome him to our roster in Southern California."

Judge Perk spent more than two decades on the bench, presiding over complex civil and criminal matters and conducting hundreds of settlement conferences and mediations. He was appointed to the Superior Court in 1995 by Gov. Pete Wilson and served on the Complex Civil Panel for three years. During his tenure, Judge Perk was appointed Supervising Judge of the General Civil Panel and conducted weekly settlement conferences in all types of civil litigation. In 2009, he co-founded the Off-Site Settlement Conference Program to mediate and resolve cases in conference rooms around town while the Superior Court implemented furlough days that closed the court once per week due to state budget cuts.

Judge Perk served on the board of directors for the Association of Business Trial Lawyers for nearly a decade, and in 2016, he received the Distinguished Judicial Fellows Award from the Orange County Bar Foundation, Society of Fellows. Judge Perk earned his J.D. from the Pepperdine University School of Law (1980) and his B.A. from the University of South Dakota, Springfield (1973).

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges and attorney mediators and arbitrators from a variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil cases. The firm's successful formula involves top-tier neutrals and an experienced staff who is dedicated to being the gold standard in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.