Judicate West Welcomes Judge Clay M. Smith in Southern California

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Judicate West, one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services, adds retired Orange County Superior Court Judge Clay M. Smith to its roster of exclusive neutrals.

"Judge Smith has a sterling reputation based on his extensive work overseeing family matters in Orange County. Further, his track record in getting to resolutions and deep knowledge in this often emotionally charged legal sector will be assets to Judicate West and our clients throughout the southland," said Rosemarie Chiusano, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West. "We are excited to welcome Judge Smith to our line-up of neutrals in Southern California."

Judge Smith served nearly two decades on the Superior Court, elevating to the bench in 1998 following his appointment to the North Orange County Municipal Court by Gov. Pete Wilson the year prior. During his tenure, he served as the Supervising Judge for the court's Family Law Panel for 3 years, overseeing a panel of 19 judicial officers and thousands of pending cases, and was the presiding judge of the court's Appellate Division. Immediately preceding his appointment, Judge Smith spent a combined 16 years as general counsel for Catellus Development Corporation and Santa Fe Pacific Corporation. He was also a trustee of the Orange County Public Law Library and a former faculty member for Fullerton College.

Judge Smith earned his J.D. from the University of Utah School of Law (1977) and his B.A., cum laude, from Brigham Young University (1974).

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges and attorney mediators and arbitrators from a variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil cases. The firm's successful formula involves top-tier neutrals and an experienced staff who is dedicated to being the gold standard in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.