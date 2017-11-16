Judicate West Welcomes Mediator Edward Fernandez to Line-Up of Neutrals in Southern California

SANTA ANA, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - Judicate West, one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes experienced mediator Edward Fernandez to its roster of neutrals.

"Ed has a proven track record -- both as a litigator and as a mediator, and he has a reputation for amazing talent in successfully resolving even the thorniest issues," said Rosemarie Chiusano, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West. "We are excited to work with Ed, and we anticipate that his addition to our roster will be a benefit for Judicate West clients in our offices throughout the state."

As a full-time neutral for the past six years, Fernandez has mediated approximately 2,000 cases in areas including all types of personal injury, real estate, and business disputes. He also has specific experience working with governmental and public agencies. Accepting cases statewide, he draws on more than 30 years of legal experience, including his general civil litigation practice with the firm he co-founded, Fernandez & Lauby in Riverside, for nearly two decades.

When asked why he joined Judicate West, Fernandez said, "Working as a litigator for many years, I attended many mediation sessions with all of the major ADR providers. I found that all of the Judicate West neutrals consistently provided the best mediation services for my clients, and the staff really stood out as being knowledgeable ADR professionals who go the extra mile. In fact, a number of the Judicate West mediators inspired me to pursue my own goal of becoming a mediator."

A member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), the American Institute of Mediation and the Southern California Mediation Association, among many other resolution-focused groups, Fernandez is also a member of both the Riverside County and Los Angeles County bar associations. He earned both his J.D. (1982) and B.A. (1979) from the University of California, San Diego.

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges and attorney mediators and arbitrators from a variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil cases. The firm's successful formula involves top-tier neutrals and an experienced staff who is dedicated to being the gold standard in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.