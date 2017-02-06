The Judy Garland Show Channel Comes to StreamNet.TV Featuring Tony Bennett, Liza Minnelli, and Guests

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - StreamNet.TV is adding 26 one hour episodes of The Judy Garland Show Channel to its platform.

This historic collection of 26 one-hour-long episodes includes an unprecedented list of guests -- including Barbra Streisand, Mickey Rooney, Count Basie, Lena Horne, Tony Bennett, Ethel Merman, Bob Newhart, Donald O'Connor, Peggy Lee, Steve Allen, Jane Powell, Peter Lawford, Vic Damone, Jack Jones, and Garland's daughter Liza Minnelli, among others. Judy Garland also performed solo concert performances as part of this amazing, wonderful TV show.

In 1962, the CBS Network won the right to broadcast Judy Garland's musical variety show in an unheard-of pact worth $24 million. From June 1963 through March 1964, the one-hour episodes were videotaped at CBS' Television City in Hollywood, California. There are once-in-a-lifetime musical pairings and duets between Garland and her guests. This collection is the only remaining audio/video in existence of the legendary diva at her physical and vocal peak.

Music Producer Mogul Darryl Payne had entered a deal to buy the USA rights to the shows for $900,000 in 1998 from Michael Sid Luft.

StreamNet.TV will continue to add content. Various channels will be available to consumers in Virtual Reality & 3D Commercial Free.

StreamNet.TV content can be seen on over 400 mobile devices. StreamNet.TV is a boutique Pay Per View Video on Demand Streaming Platform. StreamNet.TV is in negotiations to add more programming.

The platform will be available in many countries worldwide. the Visual Channel Network will debut this summer.

On November 23, 2016, the SEC declared StreamNet Inc. offering under Regulation A+ had been qualified for sale to investors.

SEC Qualification:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1681343/999999999416000125/xslQUALIFX01/primary_doc.xml

What is Regulation A+

Reg A+ of Title IV of the JOBS Act is a type of offering which allows private companies to raise up to $50 Million from the public. Like an IPO, Reg A+ allows companies to offer shares to the public and not just accredited investors.

What is Tier 1

Under Tier 1, a company can raise up to $20 million in any 12-month period. In connection with any offering under Regulation A+, all investors must be provided with, or given information to access, an offering circular.

StreamNet's mission is to protect the rights of content owners and bridge the complex world of analogue, digital, HD, and new cloud based technologies. CEO Darryl Payne has a career spanning 41 years as a music producer and label owner. He has accumulated an extensive library of more than 40,000 masters and television shows featuring the world's biggest entertainers. Darryl Payne produced concerts are recognized around the globe. His catalogs are used by music companies and television networks reaching into millions of homes.

Interested investors can send an email for additional information at www.StreamNet.TV or www.DarrylPayneProducer.com