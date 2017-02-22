Juice It Up! Launches Enhanced Franchise Website

Website to Serve as a Comprehensive Resource for Franchise Investors

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Juice It Up!, one of the nation's leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie franchises with over 20 years in the business, has launched its new franchise website to serve as a comprehensive resource for those interested in learning about the many benefits of becoming a Juice It Up! franchisee. With 2016 sales up 7 percent over the previous year and continuing to grow, Juice It Up! is investing significantly on behalf of franchisees and to fuel the brands nationwide expansion.

Separate from Juice It Up!'s consumer website, the new franchise information platform provides a unique opportunity for self-research, allowing interested investors an in-depth look at the company's proven business model which has been perfected over the past two decades. Much more robust than what one would typically find on a franchise webpage, the new site aims to answer the most anticipated franchise questions providing a thorough understanding of the opportunities therefore enabling potential partners to make an informed decision of whether to seek out additional details. Website information includes startup costs and financial performance, exploratory videos and interviews, franchisee testimonials, as well as Juice It Up!'s position within the booming raw juice and smoothie segment.

Company CEO, Frank Easterbrook, who has been with Juice It Up! since 1999, has assembled a leadership team of franchising experts to support the success of each franchisee. "The broader market is looking for a solid, owner-operated type of business with a low-entry cost that might be on a scale of 1-3 units. "Juice It Up! is perfect for small partnerships, family businesses and, of course, we welcome larger investors who are interested in diversifying their franchise portfolio with a thriving lifestyle brand."

With an operations-focused culture, Juice It Up! is growing with new franchise partners, while existing franchisees continue to invest in the brand. Juice It Up! also offers franchise incentives for veterans of the U.S. military. With 88 locations open in four states, Juice It Up! is continuing its pursuit of steady expansion across the nation and is on track to add at least 12 additional units by year-end.

"Juice It Up! is an established brand that's still growing after 20 years, and is an ideal franchise for investors who embrace a healthy lifestyle," said Carol DeNembo, vice president of business development. "The brand has a strong foothold in the segment as a proven concept and, with the support of our passionate franchise partners, Juice It Up! is poised to capture a much larger share of the $2.2 billion raw juice and smoothie industry."

Franchisee Qualifications

Juice It Up! is interested in talking with candidates who have at least $100,000 in liquid capital and a minimum net worth of $300,000. Startup costs, as estimated in Item 7 of the 2016 Franchise Disclosure Document for Juice It Up!, are $249,550 to $343,726. More details about the company's financial picture and franchisee support are available on the new website. To learn more, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up!, a leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie franchise, specializes in delicious and functional fresh-squeezed juices, blended-to-order real fruit smoothies and nutrient-rich options such as Açaí and Pitaya Bowls. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on the growing demand for raw juice options and a menu refresh that reflects the brand's active personality and motto to "Live Life Juiced!" An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Franchise Times' Next 300 Franchise Chains list three years in a row, named a 2017 "Best for Vets" Franchise by Military Times and ranked #270 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2017 Annual Franchise 500® List. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/22/11G131039/Images/ontario.gateway_pic_(1)-a994cb949343920187b0a4ccbbc1e846.JPG

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/22/11G131039/Images/JIU_Products_(2)-adbf88f763d0a9188cb64fc8229bff5c.jpg