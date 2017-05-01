Julian J. Soles appointed as the new Chairman of DNV GL's Rig Owners Committee

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Julian J. Soles, Director of Reliability, Innovation, and Fleet Planning at Transocean was appointed to lead as the Chairman of DNV GL's Rig Owners Committee.

Recognizing the need for industry feedback to improve services and further drive technology, DNV GL hosted the 2017 Annual Rig Owners Committee Meeting at its North America headquarters in Houston, Texas on April 27. This annual gathering allows owners and managers representing Mobile Offshore Units (MOUs) and Floating Production Units to gather in a forum and address the innovation, operations, and services needs across the marketplace.

"The committee's operational experience and strategic perspectives are critical for prioritizing our improvement efforts and guiding our classification rules development. The committee members' input is important to improve the relevance and quality of our services, as well as strengthen the impact of DNV GL's research and innovation. We look forward to Julian Soles leading the work of this important industry committee," commented Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO of DNV GL.

Mr. Soles oversees Transocean's efforts in driving reliability and innovation, as well as managing the company's long term Asset Planning function.

"As an industry, rig owners recognize the importance of continuous improvement, reliability and safety," Mr. Soles said. "Our committee's efforts will continue to focus on sustaining and furthering our industry's achievements in support of safe operations."

Since joining Transocean in 2001 as Naval Architect, Mr. Soles has held roles of increasing responsibility in Engineering, Corporate Planning, and Operations. After returning in 2015 to the U.S. from Australia, where he spent four years as an operations manager, Mr. Soles has served as a director within various Transocean functions, including Project Planning, Technical Sourcing and Engineering and Technical Field Support.

Mr. Soles received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in naval architecture and ocean engineering from the University College London and his MBA from the University of Houston.

