JULIE, Inc. Celebrates Tenth Annual Safe Digging Month

Illinois One-Call System Reminds Homeowners to Call 8-1-1

JOLIET, IL--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - April 2017 marks the tenth annual National Safe Digging Month across the U.S., reminding homeowners and professional excavators in Illinois to call JULIE, Inc. (JULIE) at 8-1-1 before every digging project this spring, regardless of the size or depth. Putting up a fence, installing a mailbox post, building a deck or patio and planting trees and shrubs are all common examples of digging projects that require a call to JULIE first. This is a free call and service.

"Protect yourself and your family. Striking a single buried utility line can cause injury, repair costs, penalties and inconvenient outages," said Kevin Chmura, director of public relations for JULIE, Inc. "Every project, no matter how large or small, requires a call to JULIE."

4 Steps to Safety

There are four important steps to every safe excavation project:

Call JULIE at 8-1-1 or 800-892-0123 or go online (illinois1call.com) to submit your own request before you dig; Wait the required amount of time (two business days); Respect the marks; and Dig with care.

"Earth Day and Arbor Day are great opportunities for homeowners to give back to the environment by planting a tree or doing other outdoor beautification projects, but it's imperative to notify JULIE before you start," Chmura continued.

When homeowners call 8-1-1, they will speak with a JULIE call center agent who will take the location and description of the project site and notify affected member facility owners and operators. These members will then send a professional locator to mark the approximate location of their underground utility lines with small flags or paint at no cost. (JULIE personnel do not perform locating or marking services).

JULIE's call center agents are available to receive and process requests 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 8-1-1. E-Request is a free, online option for homeowners via www.illinois1call.com.

Based in Joliet, the not-for-profit organization represents 1,915 members and covers Illinois, outside the city of Chicago. For an explanation of the color-code markings and information about the one-call process, visit www.illinois1call.com.