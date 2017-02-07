Industry's first web and mobile document verification solution to meet KYC and AML requirements for pertinent account information

PALO ALTO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Jumio, the creator of Netverify® Trusted Identity as a Service (TIaaS), continues to advance identity verification with the industry's first web and mobile document verification solution, Netverify Document Verification. Netverify Document Verification solves the current expensive and error-prone manual processes businesses use to extract and compare names and addresses from secondary documents such as utility bills and bank statements to comply with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements.

Netverify Document Verification provides users an easy and near-flawless way to scan critical documents to provide an additional layer of identity verification. Netverify Document Verification can be used for scanning documents such as utility bills to provide proof of address or bank statements that provide pertinent information such as account balance and account number to help with KYC and AML requirements. With Netverify Document Verification users can scan folded, wrinkled, or even crumpled documents and the data is extracted with near-flawless results.

With this latest addition to the Jumio Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service, customers can now leverage Jumio's best-in-class identity verification solution that combines biometric facial recognition, facial image matching, ID verification, and document verification all designed to ensure the physical identity matches the real world identity.

"Jumio's mission is to solve the challenge of identity verification in the digital world," said Steve Stuut, CEO, Jumio. "With our Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service we allow companies to implement the level of identity verification they need for their business and meet regulatory requirements while establishing a safe, secure, and satisfying user experience."

For companies to be successful in developing and implementing an identity verification process, they need a solution that truly establishes the person in possession of the ID is in fact who they say they are. To accomplish this requires a combination of technology, automation, and identity experts that can provide the highest level of accuracy and fraud detection without falsely rejecting potential customers that are so critical for expanding businesses. With Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service, customers have a complete identity verification solution that can be tailored to fit their specific business requirements.

Jumio, the creator of Netverify® Trusted Identity as a Service, enables businesses to reduce fraud and increase customer conversions while providing a seamless customer experience. With Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service customers have a complete identity verification solution that can be tailored to fit their specific business requirements. Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service combines biometric facial recognition, facial image matching, ID verification, and document verification to ensure the physical identity matches the real-world identity. Jumio has verified more than 30 million identities issued by over 200 countries from real time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, higher education, retail, travel, and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in the US and Europe, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation.

