Jumio Named "Entrepreneurial Company of the Year" in the Biometric Security Solution Industry by Frost & Sullivan

Analyst firm recognizes Jumio's cutting-edge Netverify® Trusted Identity as a Service platform as "all-encompassing solution" for ID verification

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Jumio, a leading digital ID verification company and the creator of Netverify® Trusted Identity as a Service (TIaaS), today announced that it has been awarded "Entrepreneurial Company of the Year" in the biometric security solution industry by Frost & Sullivan.

Jumio was evaluated on brand equity, competitive differentiation, market gap, customer value and customer ownership experience. Frost & Sullivan concluded that Jumio's entrepreneurial spirit drives it to continuously launch advanced solutions that will transform and enrich the customer experience while reducing identity fraud faced by most businesses in the digital world. Of note, Jumio's Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service platform was recognized for empowering companies with advanced ID verification solutions with its unique approach of combining proprietary computer vision technology with biometric facial recognition, advanced machine learning algorithms and identity experts to link the digital identity of the ID owner to the physical identity.

"Globally, companies are adopting high-level security measures to counter the risk of increasing cyber-crimes and identity thefts. However, achieving high rates of customer satisfaction is becoming a challenge. Netverify stands out due to its multi-authentication process and ability to function seamlessly in a digital environment," said Nandini Bhattacharya, Industry Manager, Frost & Sullivan.

This award reflects Jumio's continued momentum and accelerated growth in 2017, doubling sales in the first half of 2017 and verifying nearly 200,000 identifies daily.

"We are honored that Frost & Sullivan recognized Jumio with the 'Entrepreneurial Company of the Year' award for biometric security solutions," said Stephen Stuut, CEO, Jumio. "In an industry evolving as rapidly as digital ID verification, this is a huge achievement and emphasizes Jumio's commitment to serving our customers and redefining what it means to create online trust between companies and consumers."

Details about Jumio's Frost & Sullivan award are available here.

About Jumio

Jumio, the creator of Netverify® Trusted Identity as a Service (TIaaS), enables businesses to increase customer conversions while providing a seamless customer experience and reducing fraud. By combining the three core pillars of ID Verification, Identity Verification and Document Verification, businesses now have a complete solution that allows them to establish the real-world identity of the consumer.

Leveraging advanced technology like biometric facial recognition and machine learning, Jumio helps customers to meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML and tie the digital identity to the physical world. Jumio has verified more than 60 million identities issued by over 200 countries from real time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, higher education, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in the US and Europe, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.