Recognizing Innovation During the RSA® Conference 2017

PALO ALTO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - Jumio announced today that Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine and media partner of the RSA® Conference 2017, has named Netverify® Trusted Identity as a Service winner of the Cutting Edge Biometrics Security Solution award. Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service is a complete identity verification solution combining ID verification, Document Verification and Biometric Facial Recognition, including facial image matching.

After many months of review and judged by leading independent information security experts, Cyber Defense Magazine is pleased to have selected Jumio as a winner for their Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service.

"We're thrilled to recognize next-generation innovation in the information security marketplace and that's why Jumio has earned this award from Cyber Defense Magazine. Some of the best INFOSEC defenses come from these kinds of forward thinking players who think outside of the box," said Pierluigi Paganini, Editor-in-Chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

Jumio's Trusted Identity as a Service combines technology, automation and identity experts to provide the highest level of accuracy and fraud detection without falsely rejecting potential customers that are so critical for expanding businesses. With Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service customers have a complete identity verification solution that can be tailored to fit their specific business requirements.

"CDM's recognition of Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service further validates our company as an innovator in identity verification to truly know who your customer is in the digital and real world, but also reduce lost customer conversions," said Robert Prigge, CRO at Jumio. "Biometric facial recognition is critical for the onboarding process whether to ensure regulatory requirements or establish trust. This endorsement speaks to the fact that Netverify is ahead of the curve when it comes to the best-of-the-best products that can provide the highest value in identity services."

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting edge knowledge, real world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

About Jumio

Jumio the creator of Netverify® Trusted Identity as a Service, enables businesses to reduce fraud and increase customer conversions while providing a seamless customer experience. With Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service customers have a complete identity verification solution that can be tailored to fit their specific business requirements. Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service combines biometric facial recognition, facial image matching, ID verification, and document verification to ensure the physical identity matches the real-world identity. Jumio has verified more than 30 million identities issued by over 200 countries from real time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, higher education, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in the US and Europe, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.