Jumpstart Automotive Media Unveils Its 2016 - 2017 Insights Book; A Collection Of Consumer Insights Illustrating Today's Auto Shopping Paths

Data Show Consumers Find The Information They Need With Fewer Clicks

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Jumpstart Automotive Media, a leading media, insights, and marketing solutions company, today released its seventh annual Insights Book. This yearlong analysis looks at shopping patterns across Jumpstart's portfolio of automotive websites that represent more than 25 million in-market shoppers. Click here to download the 2016 - 2017 Insights Book.

Auto Shopping Paths Highlights:

62% of shoppers who enter Jumpstart's portfolio through the homepage end up viewing a vehicle detail page (VDP) within the first three clicks (interactions).

Among visitors who enter Jumpstart's sites directly on listings pages, nearly 50% return to the homepage to reset their search criteria before moving to a VDP to conduct more research.

Vehicle rankings often drive shoppers to a VDP (64%) to allow for more comprehensive research, and then on to photo galleries to validate the vehicle they're focused on.

"We're paying close attention to how shoppers are moving through the online auto shopping process: how they're researching on different devices, how content -- especially native content -- is prompting them to move down the path in different ways, and how we can work with our clients and publishers to create ad experiences that help consumers make vehicle purchase decisions more quickly and efficiently," said Libby Murad-Patel, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Insights.

Other Notable Findings:

Luxury brand interest is up 7%, and six of the top 10 brands with highest growth in shopper interest are luxury

Alternative fuel (+13%) and hatchback/wagon (+10%) saw the largest increase in share of interest for body style; trucks (-11%) and sedans (-4%) saw the largest drop off

Chevrolet (9.7%) and Ford (8.7%) had the largest share of shopper interest during 2016; Jaguar (+50%) and Fiat (+45%) saw the largest year-over-year increase

As competition is heating up, the largest declines in loyalty are coming from some of the most popular vehicle segments today

More than 1/3 of Jumpstart's used-car shoppers are also shopping and researching new vehicles

