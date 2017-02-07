Jun Group Brings Advanced Video and Rich Media Features to In-App Advertising

Jun Group raises the bar for in-app advertising, offering premium inventory for vertical video, 360-degree experiences, and rich media; All placements play full-screen; They are non-interruptive, fraud-resistant, and deliver guaranteed engagement

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Jun Group, a leading mobile video advertising platform, today announced new capabilities that set a higher standard for in-app advertising. Jun Group's updated platform includes vertical video, 360 degree experiences, and rich media compatibility. The popularity of immersive, cross-screen units is growing. eMarketer reports that Rich Media spend is set to almost double by 2019, and KPCB (Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers) reports that vertical viewing now accounts for over 29% of total time spent on screen.

Jun Group's new rich media units play full screen, and deliver industry-leading engagement, completed views, and post-view actions. They are available for purchase on a CPM, CPV, or CPCV basis. These units can be completely customized in-house to include interactive end-screens, custom swipes, taps, links, carousel ads, shoppable actions, social media, and more. Jun Group's in-app video player ensures that videos are viewable and run in high definition.

All three of Jun Group's new products are also available in its value exchange inventory. With value exchange, audiences engage with branded content and video to unlock entertainment, points, and other digital content. This inventory puts people in control of their ad experiences. It is non-interruptive, fraud-resistant, and fully viewable. And value exchange results lead the industry: 91% average completion rates for a 30 second video, 2-5% post-view engagement rates, and 26% average brand lift.

"We are excited to make this high-quality, fraud-resistant inventory available to our Fortune 500 clients," said Mitchell Reichgut, CEO of Jun Group. "There is enormous pent-up demand for better-performing rich media units, and we've constructed this platform to meet that need while providing people with gorgeous, full-screen experiences that never interrupt."

The industry has embraced vertical video, 360 degree experiences, and rich media as a way to provide superior and more immersive brand experiences. Major publishers such as Facebook, Washington Post, and Google have made these units part of their offering, and leading brands like H&M, Nabisco, and Adidas have used these formats on Snapchat.

About Jun Group

Imagine advertising only to people who say they're interested. Jun Group does this at scale, building customized audiences by polling our network of 100MM people. We then deliver gorgeous, full-screen video and branded content across their devices. The world's best-known brands trust Jun Group to connect them with their customers because everything Jun Group does is viewable, brand-safe, and transparent.

"Jun" means truth. The company is based in New York, with offices in Chicago, Seattle, and Los Angeles. Please visit http://www.jungroup.com or follow on Twitter @jungroup or Linkedin for more information.