June 9-11 Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States to Address Impacts of Trump Administration, Marijuana in Casinos, Other Key Issues

March 30, 2017 11:00 ET
DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - The National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) today released its robust agenda for the June 9-11 Summer Meeting in Denver, and it focuses on key issues impacting the casino, lottery and pari-mutuel industries. Registration is now open to the public at www.nclgs.org/meetings.html
Committee hearings on Day 1 of the Summer Meeting include:
On Day 2 of the Summer Meeting, the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL) will hold two Masterclasses that focus on the growing prominence of retail gaming (slots in bars and taverns) and legal and regulatory issues involving emerging forms of gambling such as daily fantasy sports, Internet gaming, and skill-based gaming.
Day 3 will feature a special panel on the legal and regulatory implications of sports betting and the rising momentum to legalize the activity.
NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming, in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the proper regulation of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.
Legislators and others seeking information on membership in NCLGS contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org . For information on sponsorships and registrations for the upcoming NCLGS Summer Meeting in Denver, contact events@nclgs.org.
