June 9-11 Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States Approved for Continuing Legal Education Credits

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - The June 9-11 Summer Meeting of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) has been approved to offer 10 Continuing Legal Education credits by the Nevada Board of Continuing Legal Education, underscoring its importance as a serious forum for discussing the legislative, legal, and regulatory issues regarding all aspects of legalized gambling.

"The NCLGS Summer and Winter Meetings are valuable programs that enable lawyers to learn about the critical issues facing state legislatures that they and their clients need to understand, and at the same time earn important CLE credits," said NCLGS President Bill Galvano, a senator from Florida who is also a practicing attorney.

In addition to the legislative committee meetings on five gambling sectors, the International Masters of Gaming Law will hold two IMGL Masterclass™ general sessions on the subjects of retail gaming and new/emerging forms of gambling.

Nearly 200 attendees -- including dozens of state legislators -- will convene at the Westin Denver Downtown to discuss issues that will help legislatures make informed decisions about casinos, lotteries, pari-mutuels, and other forms of gambling in their states.

Colorado Senate President Kevin Grantham will be the Summer Meeting Keynote speaker. He is among more than three dozen experts who will address the semi-annual conference of legislators whose focus includes gaming issues.

Summer Meeting registration is now open to the public at www.nclgs.org/meetings.html. The conference website includes the full conference agenda. Special hotel rates are available at the host Westin Denver Downtown through May 19.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the proper regulation of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Legislators and others seeking information on membership in NCLGS should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org. For information on sponsorships and registrations for the upcoming NCLGS Summer Meeting in Denver, contact events@nclgs.org.