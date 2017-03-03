Junex Appoints Jean-Yves Lavoie President & CEO

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Junex Inc. (TSX VENTURE:JNX) ("Junex" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Jean-Yves Lavoie as its President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Lavoie is a cofounder of the Company and has been its Chairman of the Board since June 2013. He has held various positions in Junex's management, including as President and Chief Executive Officer, since its incorporation in 1999. Mr. Lavoie is a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec, the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), as well as the Association of Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta.

Junex thanks its outgoing President and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Dorrins, for his service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Junex

Junex is a junior oil and gas exploration company that holds exploration rights on approximately 5.2 million acres of land in the Appalachian basin in the Province of Quebec, including the Galt Oil Property on the Gaspé Peninsula in eastern Quebec, landholdings on Anticosti Island in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and landholdings in the St. Lawrence Lowlands between Montreal and Quebec City. In parallel to its exploration efforts in Quebec and expansion of its exploration activities elsewhere, the company operates a drilling services division.

