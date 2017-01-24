Junex is Once Again Selected in the TSX Venture 50

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - Junex Inc. (TSX VENTURE:JNX) ("Junex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been selected in the 2017 TSX Venture 50, a ranking of strong performers which have shown superior results in key measures of market performance. This is the second time that Junex has been selected for this award and it is the second year in a row that Junex has received this recognition.

"We are quite proud to be recognized as a strong performer on the TSX Venture Exchange. This achievement not only reflects Junex's positive results but also our abilities in leadership, decision-making, technical expertise, sound financial management, and efforts at all levels of our company, from hands-on labour in the field right up to the senior management level of our company. The ongoing support of our shareholders has also been important to our success" said Mr. Peter Dorrins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Junex.

The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top ten performing companies from each of five industry sectors including Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Technology. The award recipients were selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, trading volume and analyst coverage.

Shares for Debt Transaction

Junex also announces that, as provided for under the debentures issued in July 2015 to Sodémex Développement s.e.c. and Sidex s.e.c., it is settling a total interest payment of $76,027.40 by issuing a total of 104,147 shares at a price of $0.73 each.

This transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. These shares will be subject to a four month hold period.

About Junex

Junex is a junior oil and gas exploration company that holds exploration rights on approximately 5.2 million acres of land in the Appalachian basin in the Province of Quebec, including the Galt Oil Property on the Gaspé Peninsula in eastern Quebec, landholdings on Anticosti Island in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and landholdings in the St. Lawrence Lowlands between Montreal and Quebec City. In parallel to its exploration efforts in Quebec and expansion of its exploration activities elsewhere, the company operates a drilling services division.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on the best estimates available to Junex at the time and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Junex's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A description of the risks affecting Junex's business and activities appears under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" on pages 7 to 10 of Junex's 2014 annual management's discussion and analysis, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Junex will derive therefrom. In particular, no assurance can be given as to the future financial performance of Junex. Junex disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to account for any new information or any other event. The reader is warned against undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.