Junior Achievement Honors 64 Organizations With U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award

Volunteers at these organizations provided students with critical mentoring and positive role models

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Junior Achievement USA® (JA) announced today that it will honor 64 organizations with the 2015-2016 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards. The organizations receiving the awards provided Junior Achievement with significant volunteer resources during the 2015-2016 school year. The recipients will be recognized at an evening awards ceremony as part of the JA Volunteer Summit, presented by American Express, on March 7, 2017 in New York, NY. This awards ceremony takes place in conjunction with JA USA's quarterly national board of directors' meeting.

In 2003, President George W. Bush established the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation (the Council) to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers make in communities and to encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.

"Junior Achievement volunteers are important mentors for young people, bringing our programs to life. Each year, more than 237,000 JA volunteers share their experiences and skills with students while delivering our programs, teaching them how to manage their money, succeed in the workforce, or start a business that creates jobs and grows the economy," said Jack Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "The recipients of the President's Volunteer Service Awards are leaders in this effort and critical to helping JA inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy."

The following organizations are recipients of the 2015-2016 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards, as determined by Junior Achievement USA:

Gold Award Recipients (15,000 Volunteer Hours or More) Accenture Ernst & Young LLP PwC AT&T ExxonMobil Starbucks Bank of America Financial Services Roundtable SunTrust Banks, Inc. Barclays GE U.S. Bancorp Capital One HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and HSBC Holdings plc Walt Disney World Citi KPMG LLP Wells Fargo Deloitte MetLife Destination & Travel Foundation National Credit Union Foundation Silver Award Recipients (10,000 Volunteer Hours or More) AXA Group Huntington Bancshares Woodforest National Bank

BBVA Compass Regions Bank Broward College University of Central Florida Caterpillar Inc. UPS Bronze Award Recipients (5,000 Volunteer Hours or More) ADP Fifth Third Bank Robert Morris University-Illinois AIG General Motors Santander Bank, N.A. Allstate Insurance Company Goldman Sachs SAP America American Express HP Inc. Schlumberger Boys & Girls Clubs of America JPMorgan Chase & Co. Target Corporation BP LyondellBasell Industries Technip USA Centerpoint Energy ManpowerGroup Inc. Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP MasterCard Worldwide UBS AG Deere & Company Microsoft YMCA of the USA The Dow Chemical Company MUFG FedEx PepsiCo Fidelity Investments Quicken Loans Inc.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.