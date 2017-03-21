Juniper Networks Accelerates Cloud Service Delivery with New Data Center Interconnect Solution

Open Cloud Interconnect Solution Combines New Coherent Optical Innovations with End-to-End Management and Software Control Technologies

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Juniper Networks ( NYSE : JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced Juniper Networks® Open Cloud Interconnect, a comprehensive data center interconnect (DCI) solution enabling a diverse range of network operators to accelerate cloud service delivery, while simplifying network operations. This unique approach -- which combines new high-capacity coherent optical innovations with open, programmable routing, switching, security and virtualization technologies -- gives customers the ability to optimize multi-layer DCI networks for increased network automation, visibility and control.

According to IHS Markit, the global market for Cloud Services for IT Infrastructure and Applications is expected to grow 23% from 2016 to 2020, reaching $286B in revenue1. As new cloud business models emerge to capitalize on this growth, network operators face significant challenges in scaling network capacity, optimizing network resources and simplifying operations. Compounding these challenges are proprietary, single-layer vendor products that impede an operator's ability to adapt to the speed of cloud-based business. Juniper's Open Cloud Interconnect solution is designed to assist data center operators to overcome these challenges with proven, versatile solutions, leveraging innovations from the IP to the photonic layer, in order to enable open, scalable, secure and operationally simple DCI networks.

Incorporating industry-leading technologies in routing, switching, packet optical, network management and software-defined networking (SDN), Juniper's new Open Cloud Interconnect offers customers a flexible and open approach to architecting data center networks to meet the demands of public, private and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Designed to align with the foundational principles of the recently-announced Unite Cloud for the Data Center and the Software-Defined Secure Networks (SDSN) platform, Juniper's Open Cloud Interconnect can be adapted to support a multitude of network architectures, enabling cloud providers, service providers and large enterprises to design, optimize and control DCI networks as their business needs dictate.

Juniper's Open Cloud Interconnect includes a broad range of technologies from across Juniper's product portfolio, including MX Series 3D Universal Edge Routers, QFX Series Switches and Contrail Networking, which can be leveraged to build customized DCI solutions aligned to customers' business goals.

Increased Scale for Next-generation Data Centers and Telco Clouds: New coherent DWDM line cards for the QFX10000 and BTI7800 deliver superior levels of capacity and reach within a small physical footprint. Features include: QFX10000 Coherent DWDM Line Card integrates 1.2 Terabits per second (Tbps) of optical capacity with 6 ports of up to 200 Gigabits per second (Gbps) each. With the Coherent DWDM Line Card, QFX10000 customers can combine DCI-optimized Ethernet VPN (EVPN), VXLAN and MacSec security with highly scalable, low-power coherent DWDM. The UFM6 line card for the BTI 7800 series is a new muxponder/transponder solution combining 10 configurable 10GE/100GE client ports and 2 coherent DWDM ports of up to 200 Gbps each. The UFM6 also supports SD-FEC for increased performance across metro, regional and long-haul spans up to 2000 km and is fully interoperable with Juniper and third-party coherent DWDM linecards.

Providing maximum network visibility and control through open APIs, Juniper has extended the capabilities of its proNX Service Manager software to now manage coherent optical interfaces across Juniper's MX and PTX Series Routers, QFX Series Switches and the BTI Series packet optical portfolio. Enhanced levels of network visibility and multi-layer control are now available through YANG-based integration of proNX Service Manager and Juniper Networks NorthStar Controller. Professional Services: With deep technical knowledge and expertise in network design, implementation and support, Juniper offers a wide range of consulting and training services tailored specifically for the planning, implementation and operation of the Open Cloud Interconnect solution.

With deep technical knowledge and expertise in network design, implementation and support, Juniper offers a wide range of consulting and training services tailored specifically for the planning, implementation and operation of the Open Cloud Interconnect solution. Availability: The UFM6 line card and updated proNX Service Manager software are available now; the Coherent DWDM line card for the QFX10000 is expected to be available in Q2.

"The demand for cloud services is bringing forth a tidal wave of change and new opportunities for the networking industry. The DCI infrastructure demands bandwidth capacity, secure connectivity and operational simplicity. Juniper's Open Cloud Interconnect solution represents a comprehensive approach to DCI that is designed to enable customers to build a network utilizing advanced capabilities of routing, switching and coherent optical transport to help cloud infrastructure providers and enterprises accelerate their time-to-business value, while maximizing operational efficiency. The Open Cloud Interconnect solution can play a pivotal role within a technology transition cycle that's heading towards a digitally cohesive era where automation, mega-services and machine learning will reign supreme."

- Masum Mir, vice president of Product, Solutions & Technical Marketing, Engineering at Juniper Networks

"Meeting the challenges of scaling and operating DCI networks is increasingly important as network operators of all kinds seek revenue growth from cloud business opportunities. DCI networks today range from simple point-to-point configurations to more sophisticated, multi-service mesh networks. With Open Cloud Interconnect, Juniper acknowledges this diversity in DCI networks, bringing to market a flexible, multi-layer solution set geared to simplifying overall DCI network design and operations for cloud providers, service providers and enterprises."

- Heidi Adams, Senior Research Director, Transport Networks at IHS Markit

