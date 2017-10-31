Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference in November 2017

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) - Juniper Networks ( NYSE : JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced the Company will present at the following investor conference in November:

Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the UBS Global Technology Conference, Monday, November 13, 2017 at 11:45am PT, in San Francisco.

This event will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.

About Juniper Networks

