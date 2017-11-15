Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2017

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - November 15, 2017) - Juniper Networks ( NYSE : JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced the Company will present at the following investor conferences in December:

Ken Miller, Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Wells Fargo Technology Summit, Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 8:30am MT, in Park City.

Kevin Hutchins, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Product Line Management, at Juniper Networks, will present at the Raymond James Technology Conference, Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 11:20am ET, in New York.

Ken Miller, Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Barclays Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 10:00am PT, in San Francisco.

These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the status quo with products, solutions and services that transform the economics of networking. Our team co-innovates with customers and partners to deliver automated, scalable and secure networks with agility, performance and value. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.