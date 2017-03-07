Juniper Networks Announces Organizational Changes to Accelerate Innovation

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Juniper Networks ( NYSE : JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced a new organizational structure to support its innovation transformation strategy. To increase alignment between strategy and execution, Juniper has created a new position of Strategy and Product Line Management, senior vice president, and has appointed Kevin Hutchins to this role. Additionally, Juniper's engineering organization will now report into chief development officer, Andy Athreya. Both of these positions will report into chief executive officer, Rami Rahim.

"The opportunity we have at Juniper to lead the next wave of innovation and network transformation in our industry is incredible," said Rami Rahim, chief executive officer, Juniper Networks. "To achieve our vision, I am thrilled to have Kevin Hutchins and Andy Athreya to lead and help realize our innovation potential. These changes will allow Juniper Networks to double-down on innovation."

Mr. Hutchins has been responsible for strategy and business development and has been instrumental in defining and enabling Juniper's corporate strategy through organic and inorganic growth. He now assumes responsibility for Product Line Management. Kevin is a six plus year veteran of Juniper Networks and prior to Juniper, he held leadership roles in strategy, corporate development and general management at IBM and Lockheed Martin.

Mr. Athreya has been an engineering leader at Juniper since 2004 and has held various leadership positions within the routing and security products groups. He has consistently delivered successful products to market for Juniper's customers across routing, security and Junos software.

In addition to these shifts, Jonathan Davidson has resigned from the company. Mr. Davidson served as executive vice president and general manager of Juniper Development and Innovation.

"On behalf of Juniper Networks, I want to thank Jonathan Davidson for his valuable contributions over the past six years," said Rahim.

