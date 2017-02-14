Juniper Networks Announces Technology Alliance Partnerships to Expand Software-Defined Secure Networks

Market-Leading Security Partners Carbon Black, Netskope, CipherCloud, ForeScout and Aruba Provide Unified End-to-End Security Solutions

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Juniper Networks ( NYSE : JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced technology alliance partnerships with several leading security providers across a variety of critical areas, including endpoint security, cloud access security and network access control. The companies joining Juniper's existing alliances include market leaders Carbon Black, Netskope, CipherCloud, ForeScout and Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. These partners will integrate their technologies with Juniper's Software-Defined Secure Networks (SDSN) platform, allowing customers to create cohesive security infrastructures with easily managed and deployed best-in-class products for advanced threat intelligence sharing and prevention.

Today, organizations are struggling to deal with an increasingly complex patchwork of solutions that are often difficult for already-stretched security teams to manage and operate. Many rely on a traditional network security model that is focused on hardening the perimeter and layering on additional security technologies. This complexity of multiple disparate security products, operating in their silos, is creating the need for a simplified and efficient security infrastructure that is capable of delivering coordinated visibility and control to stop threats closer to the source.

Through the addition of these partners, Juniper's SDSN platform will expand protection against cyber threats on-premises as well as off-premises. This includes defense in the network, at the endpoint and in the cloud. Juniper's technology alliance partnerships are expected to not only help extend the SDSN vision, but also solve one of the biggest challenges companies face -- creating a cohesive security infrastructure that stops threats anywhere as soon as they occur. By enabling the network to be the center of a modern security infrastructure, Juniper will bring simplicity to a complex network of disparate security products and ensure customers have the flexibility to use best-of-breed solutions to protect its mission-critical IT and business assets.

News Highlights:

Juniper's Technology Alliance Partners

Juniper's technology alliance partners will broaden the protection surface of Juniper's SDSN framework, helping to fulfill the promise of a truly end-to-end security platform by including solutions from industry-leading companies.

These partners will leverage Juniper's APIs to integrate their security capabilities into the SDSN framework and deliver comprehensive protection across the cyber crime lifecycle.

Carbon Black Brings Endpoint Security to the Network

Carbon Black's market-leading endpoint security solution will integrate with Juniper's SDSN framework, extending Juniper's network solution to include endpoint visibility, protection and control.

Carbon Black will also offer continuous visibility, monitoring, threat detection and remediation, while mitigating real-time risks and vulnerabilities at multiple points in the security environment.

The joint solution from Carbon Black and Juniper will offer a flexible on-premises, cloud or hybrid solution, depending on customer needs. This includes integrating security intelligence from Juniper's Sky ATP malware detection platform with Carbon Black's leading endpoint threat detection.

Netskope and Juniper Provide End-to-End Cloud Defense Offerings

The Netskope innovative and comprehensive cloud access security broker (CASB) solution will integrate with Juniper's enterprise security solutions to extend enforcement to the cloud, enabling cloud awareness on firewalls and the ability to block employee access to malicious cloud services.

The integration will extend L3-L7 security to applications and services running in the cloud, while helping customers with safe cloud enablement and enhancing cloud service visibility, security and compliance.

It will also provide malware protection for cloud services and share security intelligence through integration with Juniper Networks® Sky ATP.

CipherCloud Integrates with Juniper to Extend Enterprise Security Policies to the Cloud

CipherCloud's CASB platform will extend Juniper's enterprise security solutions with visibility, adaptive control and strong encryption for cloud apps and data, while sharing threat intelligence through Juniper's Sky ATP.

Shadow IT controls will mine and aggregate through Juniper Networks® SRX logs to discover cloud usage and risk for over 14,000 clouds with 60 cloud risk attributes, while enabling contextual access control on cloud-bound traffic.

Cloud content protection will detect data leaks in real time, add collaboration and remediation controls and selectively encrypt sensitive data, while detailed dashboard analytics will monitor user behavior across clouds and detect anomalies in real time.

ForeScout and Juniper to Deliver a Pervasive Access Control and IoT Security Solution

ForeScout integrates with Juniper to provide end-customers with continuous and real-time visibility and control of traditional and IoT devices the instant they connect to the end-customer's network.

The integration with ForeScout's agentless technology simplifies volume endpoint deployments and reduces operational complexity to help ensure compliance and increased network security.

ForeScout currently integrates with Juniper's EX switches for Layer 2 (L2) access security and control.

Aruba and Juniper Extended Alliance to Provide Integrated Visibility, Policy and Attack Detection

Aruba's ClearPass security portfolio seamlessly integrates with Juniper's campus and branch network products and firewalls, providing security and IT teams with an industry-leading solution that discovers, isolates and stops next-gen attacks at the access edge of enterprise networks. Additionally, this integration will enable access security policy enforcement.

The ClearPass security portfolio combines centralized behavioral analytics with end-to-end device visibility for IoT and traditional devices on wired and wireless networks, along with authentication, compliance and control to mitigate risks from malicious or compromised users, devices and endpoints.

Unique bi-directional integration between Aruba's ClearPass security platform and Juniper's EX switches (Layer 2) and SRX firewalls (Layer 3) enables push/pull of user/device data at ultra-high session scalability to ensure complete integrity, visibility and policy enforcement for people as well as all types of mobile and IoT devices. Additionally, this integration will enable access security policy enforcement on third-party switches and wireless LAN.

Supporting Quotes:

"One year ago, Juniper launched its stance on security, SDSN, which uses Juniper's industry-leading security technologies as well as its alliance partners' to leverage the entire network for enforcement. We are now looking ahead and striving to continue innovating for delivery of even faster and more precise detection and enforcement. We accomplished what we sought out to achieve since the introduction of Software-Defined Secure Networks at RSA 2016 and now we are working with some of the industry's finest security vendors to tackle the next level of security."

- Kevin Walker, security CTO, Juniper Networks

"Carbon Black's research shows that 97 percent of companies have been targeted by a non-malware attack and one-third of organizations can expect to see a severe, non-malware attack during the next 90 days. Our software brings world-class detection and response capabilities to mitigate these risks. To effectively combat today's stealth and persistent threats, it takes a holistic approach. We are thrilled to be integrating with Juniper's Software-Defined Secure Networks platform to bring endpoint security to the network and strengthen the security ecosystem."

- Tom Barsi, senior vice president of business development, Carbon Black

"Employees are increasingly working from multiple locations and they want to use their own devices and cloud services to be more productive. At Netskope, we are committed to keeping our customers secure and it's our mission to evolve security for the way people work. Just as the office environment has changed, so has the cybersecurity landscape -- threats can walk in with an employee through no fault of their own. Juniper's Software-Defined Secure Network uses the network to keep organizations safe and with our integration into the Juniper platform, we can provide an end-to-end cloud defense offering."

- Krishna Narayanaswamy, co-founder and chief scientist, Netskope

"Our goal at CipherCloud is to enable enterprises to adopt the cloud while maintaining visibility, control and compliance. As we work with major enterprises globally, it's important that we partner with other leading security vendors to provide seamless security. We're excited about our alliance with Juniper Networks and integrating with their Software-Defined Secure Network. By combining our multi-cloud security platform and Juniper's Sky ATP, we can extend enterprise cloud security policies to keep data protected, while ensuring that compliance and governance requirements are maintained."

- Dev Ghoshal, senior vice president of global alliances & customer success, CipherCloud

"ForeScout is transforming security through visibility. We have pioneered an agentless approach to network security to protect organizations against the emerging threats that exploit the billions of devices connected to organizations' networks. Our solution enables third-party systems to share data so our end-customers can gain better context of device posture and orchestrate an automated response. Our technology extends the value of an organization's existing security investments by interconnecting fragmented security tools. This is why we support Juniper's Software-Defined Secure Networks approach to security and integrate with its technology."

- Pedro Abreu, chief strategy officer, ForeScout Technologies

"Aruba's ClearPass security portfolio continues to evolve with enhanced device discovery, profiling and policy enforcement for admission control of devices and users on wired and wireless networks. Our integration with Juniper's SRX firewalls expands their Software-Defined Secure Networks platform, enabling customers to stay alert to and stop attacks at the access edge. We are thrilled to be working with Juniper to provide the ultimate in protection for advanced threats for Juniper's campus and branch infrastructures."

- Vinay Anand, vice president, ClearPass security, Aruba

"Juniper's SDSN vision, announced one year ago at RSA, is uniquely designed to integrate more broadly with the spectrum of significant security technologies in the market. With SDSN, we believe that the network plays a crucial role in centralizing and automating security across the enterprise, helping ease management and improve detection. These alliance partnerships with leaders in the security industry will allow Juniper to act as the nucleus of threat detection and enforcement, enabling our customers to create a more cohesive security infrastructure through integration with our partners' technologies."

- Mihir Maniar, vice president of security product management, Juniper Networks

