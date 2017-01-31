Juniper Networks Introduces Unite Cloud for the Data Center to Simplify Hybrid, Multi-Cloud Environments

The Addition to Juniper Networks Unite Brings New Offerings for Advanced Automation, Scalability and Ease of Deployment

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Juniper Networks ( NYSE : JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced Juniper Networks® Unite Cloud, a transformative data center framework that gives enterprises the end-to-end solutions to simplify the creation and management of hybrid, multi-cloud environments. As part of Juniper Networks Unite, a secure, agile enterprise architecture, Unite Cloud is designed to reduce the total cost of ownership while increasing long-term return on investments. In addition to Juniper's existing comprehensive data center solutions, Unite Cloud also includes an enhanced Junos® Space Network Director management application that leverages advanced automation to analyze and control data centers, the new Juniper Networks QFX5110 switch with 100 Gigabit (GB) capabilities to scale with evolving bandwidth demands, and the new Juniper Networks Contrail JumpStart service offerings that help enterprises rapidly deploy technologies at lower risk to embrace the cloud seamlessly.

The modern data center has many virtualized elements and spreads across multiple geographies and cloud environments. Building and managing this environment -- while keeping costs down -- is incredibly complex and calls for a secure, simple and open data center architecture that will continue to meet evolving needs. Juniper's Unite Cloud addresses this challenge by providing enterprises the required building blocks to manage public, private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, scale with evolving business needs and support the deployment of new applications, services and technologies.

The Unite Cloud solutions unveiled today complement the previously announced Unite Campus and Unite Cloud-Enabled Branch solutions to further broaden the Unite architecture, the industry's most comprehensive architecture to help customers build and manage complex enterprise environments. Announced in 2015, Juniper Unite, an architecture for the entire enterprise including data center, campus and branch with coherent management, allows organizations to design and build network infrastructures that meet their specific needs.

Advanced Automation for Simplified Management: Network Director 3.0, the latest version of Juniper's data center management tool, provides advanced automation for simple management, allowing networks to scale securely with analytics that enable an enhanced experience to visualize, analyze and control the network. Features include:

-- Ability to configure and visualize multiple data centers through a single pane of glass, relieving network administrators from performing manual provisioning and configuration.

-- Controller-less network virtualization to automate the building and management for overlay fabrics on top of layer 3 fabrics, utilizing Ethernet VPN (EVPN) control plane and Virtual Extensible LAN (VXLAN) overlay.

-- Support for Junos Fusion, which enables the management of multiple distributed devices as one device and reduces operational complexity.

-- Automatic detection and push of network configurations to ports.

New Scalable Building Blocks for Next-Generation Data Centers: The new QFX5110 data center switch is designed to be scalable and agile enough to handle high-bandwidth applications, including server virtualization and simple leaf and spine topologies to web scale fabric architectures. This allows customers to increase traffic speeds for their business without complete rip and replace of their network infrastructure. Features include:

-- Support for 10/40GbE access speeds and four 100G uplinks to enable leaf to spine deployment models to manage growing traffic demands.

-- Inline tunnel routing feature creates more efficient internet protocol forwarding.

-- Support for virtual machines, containers and a platform for third-party applications.

Professional Services for Streamlined Deployment: With Contrail as a leading solution for service orchestration within cloud environments, Juniper Networks has added Contrail JumpStart services to assist customers with the deployment of the Contrail Cloud Platform or Contrail Networking software in their data centers. The new offerings provide a proven, cost efficient, pre-tested approach to successfully deploying Juniper's software-defined networking (SDN) solution, providing customers with an open, automated pathway to the cloud. JumpStart services consist of three main phases: implementation, knowledge transfer and post installation support.

"The move to hybrid, multi-cloud IT is accelerating with workloads migrating to cloud data centers at lightspeed. Enterprises require agility and elasticity for applications or services to be spun up quickly and managed efficiently and securely with limited resources. With the solutions announced today, Juniper is changing the landscape for IT leaders who are in search of open, automated and secure solutions to deploy hybrid cloud environments."

- Denise Shiffman, senior vice president, Juniper Development and Innovation, Juniper Networks

"At Getty Images, we have customers around the globe who rely on our images daily -- at all hours. Our service provides impactful pictures that enable our users to access the creative illustrations they need to put the final touches on an article or inspire a work of art. The tasks may vary but one thing is certain, our images need to be accessible at all times. This requires a flexible, secure, scalable and cost-effective network solution, and we turned to Juniper Networks for their QFX Series Switches and SRX Series Firewalls to power and secure our always-on network."

- Rad Velez, principal engineer, Getty Images

"Working in an industry that's always evolving, RhythmOne delivers a suite of integrated, cutting-edge digital media solutions and services that work across connected devices with ease. Just as our solutions provide a simple way to market, a broad way to reach an audience and a means for our customers to increase ROI, we needed similar benefits in our data centers. With Juniper Networks, we were able to simplify our network, reduce network congestion and improve overall uptime across three data centers. We rely on Juniper's QFX Series Switches, SRX Series Firewalls and the MX Series to reduce latency, secure our infrastructure and ensure seamless operations, which supports our continuously connected, latency sensitive ad exchange network."

- Dan VanderHoek, vice president of operations, RhythmOne

"InterVision is a leading integrator of private and hybrid cloud solutions and delivers consolidated, highly virtualized, cloud-ready environments to our customers. As our customers look to migrate to the cloud, they need a cost-effective, scalable and flexible approach to modernizing their data center. With Unite Cloud, Juniper Networks is offering a framework that supports our customers as they transition to a secure, agile and automated network that meets their cloud data center business objectives."

- Jamie Lee, vice president of sales, InterVision Systems

"The Meta-Cloud, or multi-cloud, where enterprises use many different cloud service providers (CSP) is a significant trend and represents a complement to hybrid cloud architectures. Meta-Clouds and hybrid clouds demand a network capable of spanning multiple DC sites with proper management. In a recent IHS Markit report*, respondents indicated they expected to be using on average eight different CSPs by 2018, which will drive the need for solutions making it easy to create, automate and manage hybrid and meta-cloud environments while reducing costs."

- Cliff Grossner, senior research director and advisor, Cloud & Data Center Research Practice at IHS Markit

*Information based on IHS Markit, Technology Group, Cloud Services Strategies and Leadership - North American Enterprise Survey - June 2016. Information is not an endorsement of Juniper Networks. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own risk. Visit https://technology.ihs.com for more details.

