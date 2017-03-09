Juniper Networks Wins Vodafone's 2016 Supplier of the Year

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Juniper Networks ( NYSE : JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced that it received the award for 'Supplier of the Year' from Vodafone Group, one of the world's largest telecommunications companies, during the company's 2016 annual Vodafone Supplier Awards ceremony.

The Vodafone Supplier Awards recognize companies that have performed outstandingly in supporting Vodafone Group's continuous drive for operating efficiency and delivery of greater benefits to its customers. Juniper Networks was acknowledged for its outstanding performance in supporting Vodafone's delivery of excellent customer experience. When presenting this year's award, Vodafone highlighted Juniper's commitment to delivering value and quality through its technology innovations.

Juniper is a strategic provider of IP routing and security technology for Vodafone Group, including its next-generation data centers, IP/MLPS backbones and mobile backhaul domains. Juniper believes that its continued efforts to lead in networking innovation in key areas, such as automation, software-defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV), will continue to enable customers to build stronger business models going forward.

Juniper also received the 'Outstanding Delivery & Quality Performance' award at the 2015 Vodafone Supplier Awards.

Supporting Quotes:

"We are very glad to give this award to Juniper Networks. They delivered a consistently outstanding performance to the Vodafone Group throughout the year 2016. Juniper Networks is a highly-trusted partner who helps us to deliver great customer experience."

- Ninian Wilson, group supply chain director & CEO, Vodafone Procurement Co.

"Juniper is delighted and honored to receive the most prestigious award Vodafone Group presents to its suppliers. Being recognized as the supplier of the year reinforces our team's commitment to supporting Vodafone's strategic projects and investments in network innovation. Juniper is dedicated to continue delivering innovative solutions that enable Vodafone to succeed in their market."

- Rami Rahim, chief executive officer, Juniper Networks

"Juniper is committed to supporting Vodafone Group as the company executes its Ocean Transformation program, so they can provide their users with continuous up-time, maximum performance and comprehensive threat protection. This award speaks to Juniper's ability to consistently understand Vodafone's needs and deliver on its solutions."

- Luca Claretti, global client director, Juniper Networks

