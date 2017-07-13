JupyterCon Program Announced

Jupyter: the new front end for data science and AI

Jupyter is widely seen as the new front end for data science and AI. It's a powerful tool for collaborative data science that can transform organizations by bridging the gap between analysis and action. Jupyter makes it possible to move past the challenge of merely managing data into the competitive advantage of a new data literacy. Leading data-driven companies like Google, Amazon, Bloomberg, and Netflix have already embraced the open-source Jupyter platform.

"O'Reilly has a long history of discovering new and important technologies by following the innovators. We've rarely seen our authors and conference speakers request and adopt a tool with the high demand they've expressed for Jupyter Notebooks," said Andrew Odewahn, O'Reilly's CTO and co-chair of JupyterCon.

Jupyter's ability to combine text, formulas, code, charts, and interactive widgets makes it the best tool for creating next-generation technical documentation. More than just a writing tool, Jupyter also serves as a tool for sharing ideas that involve sophisticated computation, making it essential to enterprises needing to get competitive with big data and AI. JupyterCon will be the premiere event where organizations of all types and sizes can learn to make the most of this incredibly powerful tool.

JupyterCon's program provides real-world information on how teams of data scientists, business analysts, educators, and researchers use the Notebook and other Jupyter tools to create self-documenting analysis and apps; transform workflows; scale collaboration across organizations; and resolve last-mile issues of communicating results to management.

JupyterCon co-chair Fernando Perez, who along with Brian Granger founded Project Jupyter, is staff scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and a founding investigator of the Berkeley Institute for Data Science at UC Berkeley. Perez and Odewahn have created a program focused on how to successfully implement interactive computation into workflow and projects.

