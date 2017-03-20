Jura Announces Enhancement of Al Baraka Financing Facility

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Jura Energy Corporation ("Jura") (TSX VENTURE:JEC) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Spud Energy Pty Limited ("SEPL") has entered into a third Musharaka Agreement, with Al Baraka Bank Pakistan Limited ("ABPL"), the lead arranger, acting on behalf of itself and other participants in the syndicate, in the amount of Pakistan Rupee ("PKR") 170 million (approximately US$1.62 million using the Bank of Canada's March 17, 2017 exchange rate of PKR 104.7727 = US$1.00) pursuant to which the amount of SEPL's existing Syndicated Credit Facility has been increased from PKR 1,060 million (approximately US$10.12 million) to PKR 1,230 million (approximately US$11.74 million).

The terms of the third Musharaka Agreement are consistent with the terms of the existing Syndicated Credit Facility, which carries a mark-up at the rate of 3-month KIBOR plus 2.75%, payable quarterly in arrears, except for the following:

the facility tenor is four years; and the principal is repayable in twelve quarterly installments and will commence after a grace period of one year from the date of disbursement.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

Forward Looking Advisory

