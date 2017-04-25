Just Associates Celebrates 15 Years of Helping Healthcare Organizations Achieve and Maintain Data Integrity

CENTENNIAL, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Achieving a milestone few companies ever reach, Just Associates, Inc. is celebrating its 15th year of providing industry-leading patient matching and health information data integrity and management services to healthcare organizations. Officially launched on April 23, 2002, the consulting firm has expanded from master patient index (MPI) clean-ups to comprehensive data integrity services and solutions that support delivery of quality patient care and improve financial outcomes and business processes. Its small group of MPI experts has blossomed into a team of highly experienced, credentialed professionals recognized as industry thought-leaders by both professional associations and governmental agencies.

"Remaining true to our roots, Just Associates still provides exceptional MPI and EMPI clean-up services, but as our team has grown, so too have our capabilities. We've moved from paper-based processes to a paper-free environment, expanded the number of systems in which we are proficient, and introduced innovative solutions like IDManage™," said Just Associates CEO and President Beth Just, MBA, RHIA, FAHIMA. "As proud as I am of those accomplishments, it is the opportunities we've had to work with the country's most innovative, forward-looking and prestigious hospitals and health systems that has meant the most."

Just Associates is focused on helping healthcare organizations identify and resolve data integrity issues and ensure accurate linking of patient data through data integrity services, including MPI and provider master clean-up, algorithm optimization and HIPAA privacy consulting. Those services, along with innovative solutions like IDManage, which enables ongoing MPI management, help improve care quality and outcomes while minimizing the ongoing costs associated with maintaining accurate patient data.

"Fifteen years ago, we had the simple idea of helping our customers eliminate duplicate patient records from their MPIs. As the business of healthcare has evolved, so too has that simple idea," said Just. "The Just Associates of today stands ready to help hospitals, health systems and other healthcare organizations prepare and maintain data to the standards necessary to succeed in the current and future healthcare environments."

About Just Associates, Inc.

