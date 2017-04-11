Just Associates Experts to Discuss Patient Matching Challenges in California Health Information Association Webinar

CENTENNIAL, CO--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Just Associates, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in patient matching and health information data integrity and management, announced today that two of its experts will discuss Master Patient Index (MPI) data integrity issues and preventive solutions during a California Health Information Association (CHIA) webinar on "Why Patient Matching Is a Challenge: Research on MPI Data Discrepancies in Key Identifying Fields."

With an extensive background in health information management (HIM), Just Associates CEO and President Beth Just, MBA, RHIA, FAHIMA, a nationally recognized expert in patient matching, provides organizations with data integrity services that reduce the ongoing costs of maintaining patient data quality. The firm's identity manager, Megan Pruente, RHIA, specializes in data integrity and quality-related topics with a rich background in electronic health record (EHR) implementation and maintenance and health information exchange (HIE). Pruente is active at the state and national level and serves on AHIMA's HIE Practice Council. Co-presenting with Just and Pruente is David Marc, Health Informatics Graduate Program Director and Assistant Professor at The College of St. Scholastica. The webinar, which takes place April 13, 2017 at 11 a.m. PT, will focus on prevalent patient identity data discrepancies and the safety, compliance and legal ramifications they have on healthcare organizations.

Resolving patient identity integrity issues is critical to prevent treatment delays, inappropriate care and even death. Just, Pruente and Marc will provide attendees with information on effective policies and procedures to maintain clean MPIs and proactive interventions to improve patient care and outcomes while reducing unnecessary expenditures.

"To optimize the value of their EHR investment, enhance quality of care and improve operations, providers must be equipped with essential strategies and solutions to prevent the occurrence of duplicate records and other data integrity issues," said Just. "We are excited to share with webinar attendees our insights into these strategies as well as significant findings in the data integrity sector that have substantial impacts on healthcare organizations."

Click here for more information or to register for "Why Patient Matching Is a Challenge: Research on MPI Data Discrepancies in Key Identifying Fields."

About Just Associates, Inc.

A recognized leader in health information data integrity and management currently celebrating its 15th anniversary, Just Associates, Inc. (www.justassociates.com) is a healthcare data integration consulting firm that delivers superior value to its clients through improved patient matching. Just Associates has the process expertise and systems knowledge to deliver tailored, value-added solutions that improve clients' financial outcomes and business processes, support delivery of quality patient care, and meet the expectations of diverse stakeholders through improved data integrity.