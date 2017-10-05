Just Associates Experts to Discuss LGBT Data Integrity at AHIMA17 Convention & Exhibit

CENTENNIAL, CO--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - Just Associates, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in patient matching and health information data integrity and management, announced today that two of its data integrity experts will speak at the 89th Annual AHIMA Convention & Exhibit in Los Angeles. The presentation will highlight the need to improve outcomes, reduce care disparities and meet the unique health needs of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) patient population through effective data collection processes that enable quality care and data integrity.

The session, "Caring for Our LGBT Patient Population: Changing Documentation and Workflows," will be led by Just Associates' Julie A. Dooling, MSHI, RHIA, CHDA, FAHIMA, Vice President, National Sales, and Megan Pruente, RHIA, Identity Manager Team Lead. They will be joined by Stevan Hidalgo, MS, RHIA, CHPS, HIM Operations Manager at Children's Hospital Colorado. The presentation is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 9 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

In addition to effective data collection processes, Dooling, Pruente and Hidalgo will focus on federal language changes concerning the LGBT patient population, as well as the proposed capture of sexual orientation/gender identification (SO/GI) as part of the Office of the National Coordinator's 2015 HIT Certification Criteria. The presentation will also highlight the potential HIM and data integrity-related challenges that may occur as healthcare organizations begin integrating new data elements and terminology into daily workflows.

"A major focus for serving all of our patient populations is the integrity of data in our healthcare organizations," said Dooling. "Moving forward, healthcare organizations will need to enhance policies and procedures to address new data elements designed to properly address care disparities within the LGBT patient population without compromising their privacy and safety."

Audience members will also learn:

Current documentation workflows and data capture related to LGBT patients.

Newly proposed process and clinical workflow changes to improve quality of care.

Specific policies and procedures that will require updating.

"Collecting information concerning sexual orientation and gender identity to improve care necessitates that healthcare organizations and government institutions alike develop and implement effective, thorough and safe data collection processes and policies," said Hidalgo. "Doing so will also provide the opportunity to improve LGBT patient education and engagement, effectively achieving enhanced outcomes for an entire population."

