Just Associates Promotes Julie Dooling to National Vice President of Sales

CENTENNIAL, CO--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - Just Associates, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in patient matching and health information data integrity and management, announced today the promotion of Julie A. Dooling to Vice President, National Sales. Dooling, MSHI, RHIA, CHDA, FAHIMA, will support and oversee business development for the firm.

Dooling was previously a Senior Consultant with Just Associates, assisting with overall data integrity and patient identity and matching efforts. Her proficiency in the field stems from her vast background in health information management (HIM). This includes serving as Director of HIM Practice Excellence at AHIMA, overseeing the association's informatics and data analytics service line, including managing patient identity and matching initiatives at the federal level. Dooling also presided over AHIMA's certified health data analyst (CHDA) exam preparation workshops and presented internationally as part of its global HIM efforts.

Dooling's professional experience also includes owning and operating a transcription service, serving as HIM manager of a large integrated healthcare delivery system, and providing sales support and operational management for leading document management vendors serving the U.S. and Canada.

"As healthcare organizations increasingly look toward achieving health data quality through data integrity solutions, it is essential to have a skilled team of professionals guiding our efforts to meet industry needs," said Just Associates CEO and President Beth Just, MBA, RHIA, FAHIMA. "Julie personifies our firm's dedication to providing exemplary service in the HIM industry, which makes her an invaluable leader within Just Associates."

Dooling holds a Master of Science in Health Informatics and a Bachelor of Science in Health Information Administration from the University of Cincinnati. She holds AHIMA's CHDA credential and is currently President-Elect for AHIMA's component state association, the Missouri Health Information Management Association (MoHIMA).

