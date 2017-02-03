Just Energy Announces Partnership with Skydrop

Company introduces Smart Irrigation Controllers to its Suite of Home Energy Management Solutions

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Just Energy is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with Skydrop, an innovative, industry-leading manufacturer of digital, self-regulating smart home irrigation systems. With this partnership, Just Energy gains best-in-class technology and service, and exclusivity in the retail energy space to broaden its suite of home energy efficiency products for residential consumers.

Skydrop's Smart Irrigation Controller (SIC) enables homeowners to control their sprinkler system remotely via a wireless network. Watering times can be scheduled using a smart phone app. The system anticipates watering needs based on neighborhood-specific weather data and lawn conditions, and can be programmed to adhere to local watering restrictions, making it the only adaptive and smart watering controller in the market with real-time weather monitoring.

"As a company, we work to offer innovative products to our customers that strike a balance between environmental preservation and cost efficiency," says Deb Merril, Just Energy's co-CEO. "Similar to our ecobeetm smart thermostat, Smart Irrigation Controllers contribute to significant resource conservation, while saving our customers time and money. In an era of the smart, connected home, we're excited to partner with an innovator like Skydrop to add intelligent irrigation to our roster of energy management tools that result in greater convenience, value and control for homeowners."

SICs will be sold through a variety of Just Energy's marketing channels and rolled out across all of the company's operating markets.

"Skydrop is excited to be an exclusive partner with Just Energy, the leader in energy efficiency and renewable solutions, to bring proven long-term value and savings to Just Energy customers," says Brandon Kennedy, Skydrop's CEO. "Just Energy's focus to help customers live a sustainable lifestyle, with the addition of Skydrop, expands to help customers save a significant amount of water, money and time. Skydrop, as the leader in Sprinkler Automation, is excited to join the ranks of Just Energy partners like Sungevity and ecobee."

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), intelligent irrigation controls can save an average home nearly 8,800 gallons of water annually. Collectively, smart sprinkler systems have the potential to save 120 billion gallons of water a year, enough to supply the water needs of 1.3 million homes, and save $435 million in water costs. Skydrop smart controllers have been granted the EPA's WaterSense® Certification, which guarantees a minimum 20% water usage reduction.

About Just Energy Group Inc.:

Established in 1997, Just Energy ( NYSE : JE) (TSX: JE) is a leading retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions, and renewable energy options. With offices located across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany, Just Energy serves approximately two million residential and commercial customers providing homes and businesses with a broad range of energy solutions that deliver comfort, convenience and control. Just Energy Group Inc. is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Commerce Energy, Green Star Energy, Hudson Energy, Just Energy Solar, Tara Energy and TerraPass. Visit justenergygroup.com to learn more. Also, find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

About Skydrop:

Skydrop® LLC., based in Utah, is a leading provider of Smart Sprinkler Controllers. Skydrop® has a mission to maximize water conservation while maintaining beautiful landscapes. Skydrop® Smart Sprinkler Controller is a cloud-based integrated interface that uses real-time, neighborhood-level weather data along with detailed zone settings, to dynamically adjust the duration and frequency of water cycles. The Skydrop® controller is WaterSense certified by the EPA to be at least 20 percent more efficient than a traditional timer, without sacrificing performance. For more information on Skydrop®, visit skydrop.com to learn more.