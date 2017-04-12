Just Energy Preferred Shares Added to the S&P U.S. Preferred Share Index

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Just Energy Group, Inc. (TSX:JE) (NYSE:JE), a leading retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions, and renewable energy options, today announced that Just Energy Cumulative Preferred Registered Shares Series A (JE PR A) have been added to the S&P U.S. Preferred Share Index following rebalancing results on April 7th, 2017. The addition of Just Energy preferred shares will be effective prior to the open of trading on April 24th, 2017.

The S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index is designed to serve the investment community's need for an investable benchmark representing the U.S. preferred stock market. The index includes all preferred stocks issued by corporations and trading on major U.S. exchanges, subject to criteria relating to minimum size, liquidity and time to maturity.

About Just Energy Group Inc.

Established in 1997, Just Energy is a leading retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions, and renewable energy options. With offices located across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany, Just Energy serves approximately two million residential and commercial customers providing homes and businesses with a broad range of energy solutions that deliver comfort, convenience and control. Just Energy Group Inc. is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Green Star Energy, Hudson Energy, Just Energy Solar, Tara Energy and TerraPass. Visit justenergygroup.com to learn more. Also, find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

