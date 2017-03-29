Just Energy to Ring NYSE Opening Bell Marking Company's 20th Anniversary

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Senior representatives from Just Energy Group Inc. ( NYSE : JE) (TSX: JE) will be on site at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday March 30th to ring the opening bell to commence the day's trading. Attended by Executive Chair, Rebecca MacDonald, Co-CEOs Deb Merril and James Lewis, and members from Just Energy's senior leadership team, the event highlights a milestone year for the company as Just Energy celebrates 20 years in the retail energy space.

Just Energy started in Canada in 1997 as deregulation opened natural gas and electricity markets. The company expanded into the U.S. in 2004, the United Kingdom in 2012, and Germany in 2017. With customer-centricity at its core, Just Energy entered the market with a new way for consumers to enjoy peace of mind and energy price security. The company was one of the first major energy retailers to offer green energy products, and continues to lead with innovative energy management solutions that deliver value, convenience and control as a 'Trusted Energy Advisor' for its customers.

"In a considerably short period of time, Just Energy has grown from being a single commodity, single market provider of energy supply, to our current day position as the largest independent retail energy provider in North America with a climbing customer base approaching two million," says Rebecca MacDonald, Executive Chair. "What sets us apart is our ability to identify a clear vision of the future -- the direction of the energy sector, what customers will want next, and where market opportunities exist -- and transform it into action through well planned strategies and compelling products that position us to capitalize on continuously changing conditions."

"To say that 20 years in this industry is an achievement, is an understatement," says Deb Merril, Just Energy's co-CEO. "Over these years, we have weathered several market challenges that saw the exit of other, less prepared participants. Through prudent, steady growth, Just Energy now ranks among the industry's leading energy retailers. More than an energy supplier, we go well beyond commodity and price to offer progressive energy management tools and sustainable solutions for a new generation of connected, smart homes and businesses. Today, we are capable of delivering more value to customers than ever before."

The NYSE Opening Bell will ring at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, and a live feed of the ceremony can be found at http://new.livestream.com/NYSE. Photos and video of the ceremony will also be available, courtesy of the NYSE, on Facebook (NYSE), Twitter (@NYSE), and YouTube (nysetv1).

This isn't the first time Just Energy has ventured onto the platform of the New York Stock Exchange. The company also rang the opening bell when it was approved for listing and commenced trading on the Exchange in January 2012.