Trade professionals have until January 31, 2017 to submit their best Thermador kitchen designs for a chance to win part of a $110,000 prize purse and a trip to the Gala Celebration

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - The Thermador Kitchen Design Challenge is coming to an end, and the luxury appliance brand encourages all trade professionals not to miss the deadline on January, 31, 2017 -- for a chance to win a piece of the $110,000 prize purse. Any designer, builder, architect, or trade professional is encouraged to enter a Thermador kitchen that was completed from 2014-2016 for the opportunity to win a variety of cash prizes. There is no limit on the number of entries submitted by a single person, team or company.

"For decades Thermador has empowered trade professionals with the tools needed to create an ultimate kitchen that lights a fire under the status quo, and the Kitchen Design Challenge gives us an opportunity to recognize the talented architects, designers and builders who bring these luxurious Thermador kitchens to life across the country," said Beatriz Sandoval, Director, Brand Marketing for Thermador. "We are inspired by all of the wonderful Thermador kitchens designed each year, and are constantly amazed when we review the entries into this contest."

A total of 32 regional winners will be selected, and of these 24 will receive a $1,000 cash prize, while eight regional honorable mention winners will receive $500 for the best overall use of Thermador appliances in their kitchen design. All regional winners will also receive a trip for two to a Gala Celebration in 2017 to compete for national prizes. The national winners will be selected in the following categories:

Best Use of Thermador Refrigeration - one national winner will receive a $10,000 grand prize, and a second place winner will receive a $5,000 prize

Contemporary/Modern Design - one national winner will receive a $20,000 grand prize, and a second place winner will receive a $10,000 prize

Traditional/Transitional Design - one national winner will receive a $20,000 grand prize, and a second place winner will receive a $10,000 prize

Designer's Choice - two regional winners will be selected by the Gala Celebration attendees to receive a $3,500 prize

Entries may only consist of kitchens featuring Thermador appliances and must have been completed between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2016. The contest has no entry fee, and participants may visit www.thermador.com/designcontest to read the official rules and enter.

About Thermador

Born from the philosophy of never settling for the status quo, Thermador has redefined the kitchen for more than 100 years. The iconic line of cooking, cleaning, refrigeration and ventilation products remains committed to empowering Culinary Impressives with the tools they need to transform the kitchen into a seamless continuation of their exceptional lives. Throughout its history, Thermador has introduced innovative breakthroughs -- from the world's first wall ovens and gas cooktops with the patented Star® Burner, to the Freedom® Induction Cooktop, the first full-surface induction appliance, as well as the Freedom® Collection, the first modular built-in fresh food, freezer and wine preservation columns.

Thermador is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a fully owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and the second leading company in the industry worldwide. For more information, visit www.thermador.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at: www.facebook.com/thermador, @Thermador and @ThermadorHome, respectively.

Follow Thermador:

Twitter @Thermador

Facebook www.facebook.com/thermador

Blog www.thermador.com/blog

Press Room: www.thermador.com/about/press-room