Justworks Awarded #2 Spot on Selling Power's "America's 50 Best Companies to Sell For"

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Justworks, the all-in-one payroll, benefits, and HR support solution for small businesses, has been named #2 on Selling Power magazine's America's 50 Best Companies to Sell For, a list that includes a number of household names in HR and other industries.

Justworks is committed to leveling the playing field for small-to-medium sized businesses with a seamless platform that allows owners to offload backend logistics and paperwork and focus on running a successful business. Having been named Mattermark's second fastest growing company in NYC and serving a rapidly growing customer roster, Justworks continues to see a steady upward growth trajectory.

The Selling Power research team issued a newly revised and expanded application with detailed sections to pool the very best companies to sell for, with judging criteria being based on the following:

Compensation and benefits

Hiring, sales training and sales enablement

Customer retention

"At Justworks, we have invested a lot into our culture and team to create an upbeat and exciting environment. These priorities shine through for all of our teams, but especially in an area as dynamic as sales," says Justworks' Vice President of Sales, Robert Lopez, of the accolade. "Our sales team has been a huge driver to our successes as a company, and we have aligned our incentives to ensure that our people also benefit in our successes along with the company. This award is a reflection of that mindset and our employees' extremely hard work in serving small businesses."

About Justworks:

Justworks helps entrepreneurs bolster their growing businesses with transparency, integrity and simplicity in mind. Justworks believes in leveling the playing field, and providing access to large company benefits for small businesses--so they can provide the care their team deserves and compete for top talent. The ultimate goal is to free entrepreneurs to focus on what matters: building their business and creating a great place to work. To learn more about Justworks' fast and simple-to-use HR, benefits, and payments platform visit www.justworks.com and follow on Twitter @JustworksHR.