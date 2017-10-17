Juwi, Eren, Hatch, and Ontario Centres of Excellence Sponsoring International Energy in Mining Congress

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - International renewable energy developers Juwi and Eren Renewable Energy; global engineering consultancy Hatch, and innovation accelerator the Ontario Centres of Excellence have joined as sponsors of the 5th Energy and Mines World Congress.

The Congress, set to take place November 27-28 at the Hilton Toronto, offers senior mining leaders and global renewables, finance, and government experts a unique opportunity to network and explore solutions for affordable, reliable, and low-carbon energy for mines.

Both Juwi and Eren have developed solar hybrid solutions with mining clients and will showcase key findings and updates on these landmark projects at the Congress. Hatch will lead a dynamic session with mining leaders Teck and Goldcorp on the strategic role of carbon in shaping energy choices for mines. The Ontario Centres of Excellence will provide details on funding for low-carbon initiatives in the mining sector.

In addition to these key supporters, this year's Congress has attracted an impressive and growing list of international sponsors including Pfisterer, ViZn Energy Systems, ABB, BBA, Advisian, Deloitte, Canada Clean Fuels, and G+ Plastics. These companies are at the forefront of delivering solutions for mines that address the energy costs, reliability, and carbon emission concerns that have become strategic priorities for global mining operators. The expanded exhibition is set to sell-out emphasising the growing importance of energy in mining.

Over 300 participants from the mining, energy, government and finance sectors are expected at the 5th annual Congress which is part of Energy and Mines' international event series. Current mining participants include senior representatives from Barrick Gold, Goldcorp, Glencore, B2Gold, IAMGOLD, De Beers, Anglo American, Kinross Gold, Agnico Eagle, Excellon Resources, ArcelorMittal, New Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, Teck Resources, Victoria Gold, Erdene Resources, Commerce Resources, Fortune Minerals, U308, and Avalon Advanced Materials.

