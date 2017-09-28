K-pop World Festival 2017 Is First Ever Kpop Livestream On Twitter

Catch some of the hottest K-pop stars BTS, Twice, Ailee, Monsta X, ASTRO and NCT127 performing live at the festival stage on 29 September; 13 country teams competing in final stage of annual singing and dance competition to win the new Twitter Popular Choice Award

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - Calling all K-pop lovers around the world! Catch the first-ever K-pop livestream on Twitter for the K-pop World Festival 2017 at KBS.twitter.com this Friday, 29 September 2017 at 7pm KST. Catch some of the hottest Kpop stars performing live at the event, along with 13 country teams competing in the final stage of the annual singing and dance competition to win the new Twitter Popular Choice Award. This livestream highlights how Twitter is a great way to see what's happening in the world of K-pop and to talk about it with other K-pop fans worldwide.

K-pop World Festival 2017 will showcase some of the top K-pop acts to fans all around the world -- including BTS (@BTS_twt), Twice (@JYPETWICE), Ailee (@itzailee), Monsta X (@OfficialMonstaX), ASTRO (@offclASTRO), and NCT127 (@NCTsmtown_127) -- performing in real time on the festival stage. The event will be held at Changwon Sports Complex Stadium and will be broadcast live to audiences around the globe via Twitter's live streaming page KBS.twitter.com and the KBS World TV Twitter account (@KBSWorldTV).

Twitter Popular Choice Award

Now in its seventh year, the festival will see 13 country team finalists from Canada (@1PCE_), Hungary (@R3DSeven), India (@ImmortalARMYIN), Indonesia (@tiffaniafifa), Madagascar (@Antsa_fie), Malaysia (@KingsmanKWF), Nigeria (@DE_FRAGILEDC), Peru (@analuciatlr), Russia (@partyhard_dt), Singapore (@mynameisakif), Turkey (@sinemkadioglu), USA (@IV_KWF) and Vietnam (@Oops_Crew) battling for the top prize by performing vocal and cover dance performances.

Twitter and the festival also launched the new Twitter Popular Choice Award to drive more engagement between the 13 country teams and K-pop fans around the world. The award will be won by the country team with the highest engagement from Retweets, Likes, Replies and video views on their official team account and with their official team hashtags on Twitter from 14-29 September 2017. Voting for the Twitter Popular Choice Award will close on 29 September at 7pm KST, so fans can still root for their favourite teams on Twitter.

Embeddable Tweet: https://twitter.com/KBSWorldTV/status/907757439600041984

To follow the action at K-pop World Festival and keep up with festival-related conversations on Twitter, fans can look up the official hashtag #KWF2017.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. ( NYSE : TWTR) is what's happening in the world and what people are talking about right now. On Twitter, live comes to life as conversations unfold, showing you all sides of the story. From breaking news and entertainment to sports, politics and everyday interests, when things happen in the world, they happen first on Twitter. Twitter is available in more than 40 languages around the world. The service can be accessed at twitter.com, on a variety of mobile devices and via SMS. For more information, visit about.twitter.com or follow @TwitterKorea. For information on how to download the Twitter and Periscope apps, visit twitter.com/download and periscope.tv.

About K-Pop World Festival 2017

KBS K-Pop World Festival 2017(@KBSworldTV, #KWF2017) is the biggest K-Pop cover dance/song event. It is an annual event organized by South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This year the Festival includes 13 country team finalists from Canada, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Nigeria, Peru, Russia, Singapore, Turkey, USA and Vietnam.