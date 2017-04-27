K2 Gold stakes 4,350 Ha in the eastern Moosehorn Range area, Central West Yukon

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) -

K2 Gold Corporation ("K2" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:KTO) is pleased to announce that it has recently staked and filed 208 claims in the eastern Moosehorn Range area adjacent to Independence Gold's Moosehorn Property in Central West Yukon. The single claim block, collectively known by the Company as the Ladue Property, is located adjacent to a district that has undergone significant historical placer mining activity. It is also close to the location where several gold veins were discovered in the 1970's. The western side of the Moosehorn range has been extensively explored but the eastern end has witnessed very little exploration activity, probably due to access limitations and less outcrop. The gold veins discovered to date in the Moosehorn Range are hosted in several phases of granitoid and felsic-related rocks that are believed to be structurally controlled within a dilational geologic setting.

K2 intends to undertake prospecting and a limited soil sampling program at Ladue in 2017.

K2 is undergoing a strategy of identifying prospective areas for staking in the Klondike and South Klondike / White River area based on identifying analogies with the Coffee Creek deposit style mineralization (Goldcorp) and / or areas prospective for intrusion related or orogenic gold deposit systems in this evolving exploration district

K2 has staked 11,690 hectares of prospective ground in 2017 and now holds, or has an option on, a total area of 20,495 hectares (205 square kilometers) of prospective ground spread between its flagship Wels gold project and the Flume, Storck and Ladue properties.

The Company is aggressive in acquiring ground as part of its strategy and will probably acquire additional ground in 2017 and 2018.

R. Allan Doherty, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person, in accordance with NI 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, and is responsible for the technical content of this press release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Stephen Swatton, President and CEO

K2 Gold Corporation.

Forward-Looking Caution:

