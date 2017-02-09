K92 Commences Major Exploration Program

- Exploration has started at Exploration Leases EL 693 and EL 470 - New Kokomo vein system identified to northeast of Judd vein system - High grade gold and silver assays from first float and channel samples

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 9, 2017) - K92 Mining Inc. ("K92") (TSX VENTURE:KNT) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a major exploration program on EL's (Exploration Leases) 683 and 470 immediately to the north and west of the company's ML (Mining Lease) 150. The program is designed to follow up previous work on anomalous drainage sampling results which indicated that the mineralised structures present in ML 150 continued to the north across the Baupa River towards the processing plant. The field work commenced in late January and the first phase of the work will include:

Establishment of an exploration camp close to the Kokomo Village

Prospecting, sampling, mapping and assessment of the mineralised veins on the northern side of Baupa River.

Mapping of the geology within the drainage systems and surface exposures, and linking them with the prospected veins.

Conducting a ridge and spur soil sample survey for indications of anomalous geochemical dispersion from the auriferous veins across a select number of ridges and spurs.

Trenching along the length of identified veins to establish widths, grades and strike extent

Conducting a Land Boundary Survey concurrent with the field exploration work in close collaboration with the Community Affairs Department and knowledgeable Pomasi elders.

Although the Exploration Program is in very early stages, numerous quartz veins have been identified, which are potentially extensions of the known mineralised vein systems (Irumafimpa/Kora, Judd & Karempa) encountered within ML 150.

In addition a new vein system termed the "Kokomo Vein" has been identified in the main access incline striking north into the current exploration area. Initial samples from the Kokomo Vein within ML 150 have been assayed and have high grades of gold and silver as do multiple samples from potential extensions of the vein swarm onto EL 693.

The initial results from sampling a number of these veins are summarised in Table 1.

Table 1 Initial Results for Surface Sampling from Exploration Program

Licence Prospect Sample_ID Easting Northing RL Sample_Type Interval Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (%) EL693 Kokomo K92RC_08006 31169 61607 836 float N/A 2.94 50.7 0.05 EL693 Kokomo K92RC_08007 31164 61609 844 float N/A 4.65 30.9 0.06 EL693 Kokomo K92RC_08008 31160 61631 854 channel 0.8 2.31 31.6 0.01 EL693 Kokomo K92RC_08009 31174 61633 864 channel 1 2.16 31.3 0.08 EL693 Kokomo K92RC_08010 31161 61636 872 channel 0.6 58.90 82.9 0.02 EL693 Kokomo K92RC_08011 31169 61631 873 channel 0.8 32.00 54.2 0.07 EL693 Kokomo K92RC_08012 31131 61617 870 float N/A 3.73 96.6 0.02

The Kokomo Vein has been sampled underground as well as in the Baupa River to the north striking into the exploration area. Results for the sampling of this vein system are provided in Table 2.

Table 2 Kokomo Vein System Results

Licence Prospect Sample_ID Easting Northing RL Sample_Type Interval Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (%) ML150 Kokomo K92RC_00383 30797 60730 863 channel 0.5 5.49 76.0 0.28 ML150 Kokomo K92RC_00384 30796 60729 863 channel 0.5 25.10 146.0 0.25 ML150 Kokomo K92RC_00385 30797 60731 863 channel 0.5 0.75 20.8 0.20 ML150 Kokomo K92RC_00386 30795 60728 863 channel 0.5 2.39 97.9 0.20 ML150 Kokomo K92RC_00388 30873 60744 907 float N/A 14.70 79.3 0.15 ML150 Kokomo K92RC_00097 30815 60896 855 channel 1 2.54 pend. pend. ML150 Kokomo K92RC_00099 30837 60890 848 grab N/A 3.83 pend. pend. ML150 Kokomo K92RC_00100 30837 60890 848 channel 0.3 60.60 pend. pend.

Ian Stalker, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, states, "Much of this exploration area is situated between the existing Irumafimpa Mine and the Processing Plant, so any success in this area could have significant implications for the existing mining and processing operation. The initial results from the first two weeks of work are extremely encouraging and support the geological interpretation of the Exploration Team. The results are certainly impressive when one considers that despite its proximity to the mine and processing plant, no work has been carried out in this area previously. This really underlines the potential not only of the mine and known deposits but of all of the surrounding ground over which K92 holds Exploration Licenses covering some 400 km2."

Chris Muller, BSc, Geo, a qualified person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

Ian Stalker, Chief Executive Officer and Director

