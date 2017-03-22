K92 Mining Closes $10,000,000 Financing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - K92 Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "K92") (TSX VENTURE:KNT)(OTCQB:KNTNF) is pleased to announce that it has closed, fully subscribed, the non-brokered private placement announced on March 15, 2017, consisting of the issuance of 13,333,333 units (the "Units") at $0.75 per Unit for gross proceeds of $10,000,000 (the "Financing").

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four month hold expiring July 22, 2017. Use of proceeds are intended to include grade control, expansion and exploration drilling, work on the underground incline drive to Kora and for general corporate purposes.

Each Unit consists of one Common share (a "Share") and one Common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will allow the holder to purchase one Common share of K92 at a price of $1.00 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Financing and subject to TSXV approval, K92 intends to pay a finder's fees of an aggregate of 1,053,333 Shares and 1,053,333 Warrants (exercisable at $1.00 for a period of 12 months) to various finders.

On behalf of the Company,

Ian Stalker, Chief Executive Officer and Director

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Financing and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

