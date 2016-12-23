K92 Receives Renewal of Exploration License 1341

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Dec. 23, 2016) - K92 Mining Inc. ("K92") (TSX VENTURE:KNT)(OTCQB:KNTNF) is pleased to announce it has received a 2 year renewal on Exploration License 1341 ("EL 1341") as per its application to the Mineral Resources Authority of Papua New Guinea. The renewal is valid until June 20, 2018.

EL 1341 covers a total area of 146.8 sq km and is located to the south of Mining Lease 150. Earlier this year, K92 completed a helicopter reconnaissance survey of EL 1341 with a goal of identifying and photographing various slips, alteration zones, areas of old and current workings and other features of geologic interest. This survey identified up to 50 targets for follow up work and including the above targets which showed evidence of substantial historical or current workings.

Chris Muller, BSc, P. Geo, and K92's Exploration Manager, a qualified person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release.

