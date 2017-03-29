Kabba Project Drill Plans

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Bell Copper Corporation ("Bell" or the "Company") (NEX:BCU.H) is pleased to announce that Bell and its optionee, Kennecott Exploration Company ("KEX" or "Kennecott"), plan to begin drilling on the Company's Kabba porphyry copper target within the next 30 to 60 days.

4 - 8 hole drill program starting late April/May

Program to test several large areas of strong chargeability identified in recent surface geophysical surveys

Kennecott plans to drill 4 to 8 holes, depending on overburden depths that are encountered. The objective of the drilling is to test multiple electrical geophysical anomalies (Induced Polarization or "IP") distributed across a broad area approximately 3 kilometers by 4 kilometers. The holes are planned to be drilled on land held under mineral exploration permits from the State of Arizona. Permitting efforts to complete this drilling program are currently underway.

A rotary (water well) rig will be used to drill through the overburden to reach bedrock. The overburden will then be cased off, after which a diamond core rig will re-enter the cased hole and drill into the bedrock. The drilling is anticipated to start sometime between late April to late May, and is expected to last between 24 and 80 days.

Tim Marsh, the Company's CEO, states, "Kennecott's 2017 drill program at Kabba represents their systematic testing of significant electrical geophysical anomalies detected by Quantec's surveys in late 2016. These anomalies are situated beyond the limits of earlier drill testing by Bell Copper, and they appear to originate from depths of 400 to 500 meters where Bell has previously encountered significant porphyry-style disseminated sulfide mineralization. We look forward to determining the mineralogical source of these anomalies."

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Marsh, PhD, PEng., the Company's CEO and President. No mineral resource has yet been identified on the Kabba Project. There is no certainty that the present exploration effort will result in the identification of a mineral resource or that any mineral resource that might be discovered will prove to be economically recoverable.

