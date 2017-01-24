Kahnawake will enjoy a more modern sports complex

Government of Canada supports Mohawk Council of Kahnawake project

KAHNAWAKE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 24, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects such as this one by the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, which contribute to the strength and vitality of all regions of the country.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, Jean-Claude Poissant, Member of Parliament for La Prairie, announced that the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake has been granted up to $269,164 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, to renovate the sports complex.

The funding awarded through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) will help the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake improve the quality and safety of the arena's facilities and parking lot. The project involves replacing the skating rink refrigeration system and the arena seats. Additional work will be done on painting the interior, outdoor lighting and repaving the parking lot to ensure the longevity of this recreational infrastructure.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada supports projects like this one by the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, which mobilize and unite our communities. Community and recreational infrastructure are perfect examples of projects that strengthen Canada's communities, stimulate economic activity and benefit families and the middle class."

Jean-Claude Poissant, Member of Parliament for La Prairie

"Facilities like the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake sports complex are important to our communities in that they are gathering places for families and residents. It is in places such as these that we are able to better explore our differences and more fully appreciate the many cultures that give life to our country. By supporting community and recreational infrastructure improvement projects under CIP150, we are revitalizing our communities and enhancing quality of life."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are delighted about the support from CED. Hundreds of children use the arena every week, and over the years, many members of the community have learned to value sports in this facility."

Chief Carl Horn, responsible for Sports and Recreation, Mohawk Council of Kahnawake

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter @CanEconDev