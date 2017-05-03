Kain Capital Completes Majority Stake Acquisition in King Engineering

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - Kain Capital LLC today announced it has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in King Engineering Associates, Inc., marking a major milestone for the private equity fund and strengthening its position within the civil engineering space. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

King Engineering is a full-service civil engineering firm with headquarters in Tampa, Fl., and operations across Miami, Sarasota, Fl., and Austin, Texas.

"This acquisition greatly advances our strategy of focusing on strong businesses in the engineering space with opportunities for growth," said Kunal Kain, Managing Partner of Kain Capital. "Our partnership begins with all existing managers remaining in place, and sixteen senior managers retaining an ownership stake in the company."

"For forty years, King has been providing clients with the best solutions to their engineering needs," said Keith Appenzeller, CEO of King Engineering. "With the increased reach and financial strength that come with the Kain Capital investment, the firm is poised to grow and further expand our client services."

King Engineering services both public and private sector clients by leveraging its expertise in land development, water/wastewater, planning, transportation, ecological, surveying, landscape architecture and construction management.

Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, P.C. acted as legal counsel, and BDO USA, LLP acted as financial and tax advisor on behalf of Kain Capital and its affiliates.

About Kain Capital LLC

Kain Capital LLC is a growth-focused private equity fund. Kain Capital's investment approach to creating long-term value through deep, collaborative involvement with its business partners has been key to achieving stronger results. Further information is available at www.kaincap.com.