Kairos Announces Additional Results on Two More of the Recently Acquired Chilean Lithium Properties That Include Surface Brine Concentrations up to 1410 mg/l

Kairos Capital Corporation ("Kairos") (TSX:KRS) is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from the Coipasa and Turi Salar properties. Highly significant lithium, potassium and boron assays were received. The results were obtained from both brine and salt samples directly at surface and within 1.5 m of surface.

Sampling completed to date covers approximately 20% of the 113km2 Coipasa claims and about 25% of the 61km2 Turi claims which together comprise approximately 65% of the 266 km2 claim package involving 5 separate salars that were acquired by Kairos in December 2016.

"These second round of results include lithium concentrations that are similar to the production grades at the Salar de Atacama and therefore re-inforce management's belief that that the acquired lithium claims have excellent potential" confirmed Terry Walker, Kairos's Chilean based VP of Exploration.

Highlights

Surface brine lithium concentrations from the west central and south east flanks of the halite core at the Coipasa salar range from a low of 297 mg/l to a high of 1410 mg/l and average 615 mg/l over a combined area of 9 km 2





Salar Coipasa is located on the Bolivian border within the same geological and physiographic zone as the lithium enriched Salars de Maricunga and Pedernales in Chile and Salars Olaroz and Cauchari in Argentina, part of the well renowned "Lithium Triangle" of South America.





Surface brine lithium concentrations from south and west flanks of the halite core at the Turi salar range from a low 260 mg/lt to a high of 580 mg/lt and average 440 mg/lt over and area of 6 km 2 .





. Salar Turi is located 75 km north of and within the same geological and physiographic zone as the Salar de Atacama, the current source of approximately 30% of the world's lithium production - also within the "Lithium Triangle".





Qualified Person

Mr. Terence Walker, M.Sc., P.Geo, qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the contents of this news release. Individual brine and salt samples where collected from surface pools and shallow 0.5 - 1.5m hand dug pits. Brine samples were collected in new 40 ml screw top sterile vials that were sealed and tagged at the sample site. All samples were shipped to ALS Patagonia Laboratories, Santiago, Chile, where they were prepared and the subsequent brine analyses were performed at the ALS Laboratory in Vancouver, Canada.

About Kairos

Kairos is a Canadian Corporation whose common shares are listed for trading on the TSXV (ticker symbol "KRS"). In addition to its lithium claims, Kairos holds a property portfolio consisting of approximately 26,850 hectares on six separate claim block areas located entirely within Chile which management believes are highly prospective for copper/gold deposits.

Kairos has scheduled a special and annual general meeting of its shareholders for February 28, 2017 wherein the shareholders will be asked to approve a name change to "KairosChile Corporation".

Reader Advisory

