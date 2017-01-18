Kairos Announces Results From Sampling on the First of the Recently Acquired Chilean Lithium Properties That Include Surface Brine Concentrations Up to 740 mg/l

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 18, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Kairos Capital Corporation (TSX VENTURE:KRS) ("Kairos") is pleased to announce that it has received assays from the first of its ongoing lithium brine and salt check sampling program on the lands which were the subject of the recently closed Chilean Lithium Claims Acquisition. Highly significant lithium, potassium and boron assays worthy of immediate follow-up have been received from both brine and salt samples at surface and within 1.5 m of surface. Sampling completed to date covers approximately 38% of the 18 km2 Talar salar claim group. The Talar claim group represents approximately 13% of the total 266 km2 claim group which involving 5 separate salars which were acquired by Kairos. All of the salars lie within Chile, in the heart of South America's "Lithium Triangle".

"The initial results released today on the first of 5 salar projects acquired by Kairos confirm management's conviction that the acquired lithium claims have excellent potential". "These results, which were obtained essentially from surface, confirm the existence of high lithium concentrations to which low cost evaporative processing could be applied" said Al Kroontje, Kairos's President. Terry Walker, Kairos' Chilean based VP of Exploration confirmed that "We look forward to aggressively following up these results with additional phases of more detailed exploration, including drilling, to investigate the lithium concentrations on the Talar project at depth - probably to depths up to 200 meters".

Highlights

Surface brine results from south flank of the halite core at Talar salar range from a low of 260 mg/l to a high of 740 mg/l and average 485 mg/l over an area of 7 km 2

The Talar salar is located 50 km SE of the Salar de Atacama, current source of 30% of the World lithium production, within the same geological and physiographic zone as Salars Pedernales and Maricunga, both containing significant lithium resources.

The Talar salar is readily accessible year round by road from the City of Calama.

Qualified Person

Mr. Terence Walker, M.Sc., P.Geo, qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the contents of this news release. Individual brine and salt samples where collected from surface pools and shallow 0.5 - 1.5m hand dug pits. Brine samples were collected in new 40 ml screw top sterile vials that were sealed and tagged at the sample site. All samples were shipped to ALS Patagonia Laboratories, Santiago, Chile, where they were prepared and the subsequent brine analysis was performed at the ALS Laboratory in Vancouver, Canada.

About Kairos

Kairos is a Canadian Corporation whose common shares are listed for trading on the TSXV (ticker symbol "KRS"). In addition to the Lithium Claims, Kairos holds a property portfolio consisting of approximately 26,850 hectares on six separate claim block areas also located entirely within Chile which management believes are highly prospective for copper/gold deposits.

Kairos has scheduled a special and annual general meeting of its shareholders for February 28, 2017 wherein the shareholders will be asked to approve a name change to "KairosChile Corporation".

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "believes", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, management of the Corporation's views regarding its properties and the ability of the Corporation to conduct exploration on its properties.

Various material factors and assumptions are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Those material factors and assumptions are based on information currently available to the Corporation, including information obtained from third party industry analysts and other third party sources. In some instances, material assumptions and material factors are presented elsewhere in this news release in connection with the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned that the following list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Specific material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the general stability of the economic and political environment in which the Corporation operates; the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals; the ability of the Corporation to obtain future financing on acceptable terms; currency, exchange and interest rates; operating costs; and the success the Corporation will have in exploring its prospects and the results from such prospects. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.