Kaiyue Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 16, 2017) - Kaiyue International Inc. (TSX VENTURE:KYU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to $250,000 (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of up to 5,000,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share"), at $0.05 per Share for proceeds of up to $250,000. All of the Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a restricted period of four months and one day from the date of closing.

It is anticipated that subscribers of the Shares in the Private Placement may be related parties of the Company and the Private Placement may be considered a Related Party Transaction under Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange, which incorporate by reference Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company believes that the Private Placement is exempt from the requirement of having a formal valuation based on the exemption available under Section 5.5 (b) of MI 61-101 because the Shares are not listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and other exchanges enumerated therein. The Company believes that the Private Placement is exempt from the requirement of minority approval based on the exemption available under Section 5.7 (1)(b) of MI 61-101 because the Private Placement is a distribution of securities for cash for not more than $2,500,000 and the Shares are not listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and other exchanges enumerated therein.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Shares for its working capital purposes. The Private Placement is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

