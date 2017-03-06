News Room
Kaiyue International Inc.
TSX VENTURE : KYU

March 06, 2017 18:16 ET

Kaiyue Completes $245,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Kaiyue International Inc. (TSX VENTURE:KYU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the Private Placement previously announced on January 16, 2017, for aggregate gross proceeds of $245,000.00.

The Private Placement consisted of 4,900,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share"), at $0.05 per Share. All of the Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period expiring July 7, 2017.

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
KAIYUE INTERNATIONAL INC.

Hilda Sung
Chief Executive Officer, Director

Contact Information

  • Jin Kuang
    Chief Financial Officer
    604-339-7688

